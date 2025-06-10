Snowflake Introduces New Capabilities for Data and AI Integration

Snowflake has announced a series of product enhancements at its annual Snowflake Summit 2025, focused on enabling enterprises to manage, analyse, and operationalise data more effectively in the context of artificial intelligence. The updates cover key areas such as data engineering, compute performance, analytics, and agentic AI. These capabilities are designed to help organisations eliminate data silos and connect enterprise data with business outcomes—while maintaining control, simplicity, and compliance.

“With our latest announcements, we're showcasing how Snowflake is fundamentally redefining what organisations can expect from a modern data platform,” said Vijayant Rai, Managing Director- India, Snowflake. “These innovations are focused on helping businesses make AI and machine learning workflows more easy, connected, and trusted for users of all abilities by democratising access to data and eliminating the technical overhead that slows down business decision-making.”

Snowflake Showcases New AI and Data Innovations at Summit 2025

At its annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025, Snowflake introduced a series of new products aimed at improving enterprise data management and accelerating AI adoption. The announcements span key areas including data ingestion, compute performance, agentic AI, and marketplace enhancements—supporting enterprises in unifying data and enabling AI-powered outcomes at scale.

Snowflake launched Snowflake OpenFlow, a multi-modal data ingestion service now generally available on AWS. Built on Apache NiFi, OpenFlow enables organisations to connect to a wide range of data sources and integrate data architectures without vendor lock-in. It supports hundreds of prebuilt connectors, simplifying the integration of data from platforms such as Google Ads, Oracle, ServiceNow, and Microsoft SharePoint into Snowflake or other destinations.

The service allows teams to manage data throughout its lifecycle while adapting to changing data standards. With this, Snowflake aims to eliminate fragmented stacks and manual operations, enabling faster deployment of AI applications.

New Compute Enhancements to Improve Performance and Cost Efficiency

Snowflake introduced compute improvements designed to support modern data workloads. These include:

Standard Warehouse Gen2 (now generally available): Offers up to 2.1x faster performance compared to its predecessor and enhanced efficiency over managed Spark environments.

Snowflake Adaptive Compute (in private preview): A new compute service that automatically adjusts resources to optimise performance and cost. Adaptive Warehouses created under this model allow dynamic scaling without user intervention.

Advancements in AI Capabilities with Snowflake Cortex

Snowflake revealed new developments within its Cortex AI suite. These include:

Snowflake Intelligence (public preview soon): A natural language interface allowing users to query structured and unstructured data using large language models from OpenAI and Anthropic within Snowflake’s secure environment.

Data Science Agent (private preview): A productivity tool that automates machine learning workflows, including data preparation, feature engineering, and model training, powered by Claude from Anthropic.

More than 5,200 customers, including BlackRock, Luminate, and Penske Logistics, are currently using Cortex AI to support enterprise transformation.

SnowConvert AI and AISQL Expand Analytics for the AI Era

Two additional solutions were introduced:

SnowConvert AI : A migration automation tool that simplifies the transition from legacy systems to Snowflake’s platform.

Cortex AISQL (public preview): Allows teams to run generative AI queries directly in SQL, offering flexibility and performance in extracting insights across various data types.

Enhancements to Snowflake Marketplace for Agentic AI Adoption

Snowflake also announced updates to Snowflake Marketplace, including:

Cortex Knowledge Extensions (generally available soon): Enables enterprises to enhance their AI applications with proprietary data from third-party providers while maintaining data ownership and attribution.

Semantic Model Sharing (private preview): Supports seamless integration of AI-ready structured data from partners such as CB Insights, CARTO, IPinfo, Deutsche Börse, and truestar, facilitating data enrichment in AI-driven applications.

