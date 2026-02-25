Solitaire introduces C-Series interactive panels for classrooms and workplaces

Solitaire, a technology brand under Supertron Electronics, has launched its C-Series Interactive Flat Panels (IFPDs), aimed at transforming digital classrooms and collaborative workplaces.

The new C-Series combines integrated AI, high-performance computing and an interactive software platform to support teaching, training and business collaboration. Available in sizes from 55 inches to 110 inches, the panels run on Android 14 and deliver ultra-high-definition 4K visuals with intelligent collaboration tools built in.

As institutions and enterprises accelerate digital transformation, interactive flat panels are increasingly becoming core infrastructure rather than optional upgrades. Solitaire’s C-Series is designed to respond to that shift with a balanced combination of hardware capability and AI-led software intelligence.

The C-Series is built on the Rockchip RK3576 SoC with an integrated NPU, engineered to support AI workloads and real-time interaction without lag. The hardware architecture features an octa-core processor comprising four ARM Cortex-A72 cores and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores. The standard configuration includes 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with scalability up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, offering flexibility for institutions and enterprises managing large volumes of digital content.

The display delivers 4K resolution and incorporates palm rejection technology to ensure smooth and precise touch interaction. A built-in premium whiteboard experience allows educators and professionals to write, draw and annotate naturally, supporting both teaching and collaborative workflows.

To meet the needs of hybrid learning and modern meeting environments, the C-Series integrates comprehensive I/O connectivity, including USB Type-C and HDMI Out. It also features a built-in 48MP AI camera designed for intelligent video collaboration, an 8-array microphone system for clear voice capture and dual 20W speakers supported by a 25W sub-woofer to deliver immersive audio performance. The result is an integrated system that reduces dependency on multiple external devices and simplifies deployment for IT teams.

The C-Series panels are powered by Solitaire’s Digital Canvas Pro AI software platform, which introduces an advanced AI-powered whiteboard environment designed to enhance teaching and learning experiences from Class 1 to 12 and across higher education. The platform enables AI-driven lesson plan generation across subjects and topics, complete with defined objectives, structured activities, assessments and learning outcomes in multiple languages. It also supports intelligent question-and-answer creation based on topic and difficulty level, supported by real-life examples to strengthen conceptual understanding.

AI-based automatic grading is integrated into the platform, providing instant feedback, performance analytics and detailed student progress reports. Educators can access complete digital NCERT content, interactive simulations and AI-generated custom simulations tailored to specific learning objectives. Connected classroom capabilities such as real-time device synchronisation, live content sharing, polling and messaging during sessions allow teachers to engage students dynamically, whether they are on-site or remote.

Administrative controls have been incorporated to maintain a secure digital learning environment. Features such as profanity filtering and grade and curriculum restrictions enable institutions to exercise oversight and ensure age-appropriate access.

The platform also includes AI-powered handwriting and shape recognition, smart content search and intelligent graphic and function pens for drawing refinement and step-by-step equation solving. Engagement is further enhanced through thousands of learning objects, interactive periodic tables, 3D compound exploration tools and multilingual read-aloud functionality. Activity tools support score tracking and collaborative participation, while integrated web browsing, inbuilt webcam support, comprehensive geometrical and annotation tools and AI-assisted rich text formatting expand classroom and boardroom capabilities.

Additional features include customisable themes, scientific calculators, 2D and 3D shape tools, QR-based presentation sharing with history access and seamless insertion of images and videos from local or Cloud libraries. Collectively, these elements create a comprehensive and secure digital ecosystem that extends beyond display hardware.

Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, CEO, Solitaire Brand Business, said, “With the launch of the C-Series, Solitaire is bringing together AI, performance computing and intuitive software to create a truly future-ready interactive platform. By integrating powerful hardware with Digital Canvas Pro, we are enabling educators and enterprises to deliver smarter learning, deeper engagement and seamless collaboration without complexity.”

The C-Series Interactive Panels are designed for educational institutions, corporate boardrooms, training centres and hybrid collaboration environments. With increasing demand for intelligent digital infrastructure across India, such integrated interactive systems are likely to play a central role in both academic and enterprise transformation strategies.

The Solitaire C-Series Interactive Panels are now available across India through Supertron’s nationwide partner and distribution network.