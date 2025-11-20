Solitaire showcase highlights emerging classroom solutions

Supertron Electronics marked a key moment at DIDAC INDIA 2025 as Solitaire presented its education technology portfolio at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. The gathering drew educators, technology partners and consultants from across the country, creating steady engagement around digital tools for classrooms.

Showcase of integrated learning technologies

The Solitaire booth was inaugurated by Vipul Bhandari, Promotor Group, Supertron Electronics, Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, CEO, Solitaire, and Mihika Agarwal Bhandari, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Supertron Electronics. Their presence opened the company’s participation at the expo and underscored its focus on education technology.

Visitors were introduced to the full range of solutions including Interactive Flat Panels, Unified Communication Products, OPS Computers and the Digital Canvas Pro AI Suite. Hands-on demonstrations allowed attendees to test the products and understand how they support classroom workflows and learning outcomes. Attendee feedback remained positive, with many noting the relevance of the solutions for changing instructional needs.

Stakeholders share their views

Speaking to DT, Vipul Bhandari, Promotor Group, Supertron Electronics, said DIDAC INDIA 2025 offered a platform to connect with educators, understand their challenges and display the company’s technology. He said the response encouraged the team to continue working on innovations for classrooms.

Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, CEO, Solitaire, told DT that the enthusiasm from visitors affirmed the mission to support smarter and more interactive learning environments. She said the discussions at the event demonstrated the potential of the showcased tools in shaping future classrooms.

Mihika Agarwal Bhandari, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Supertron Electronics, said DIDAC enabled dialogue with stakeholders and helped highlight the company’s portfolio. She said the interest in the Interactive Flat Panels and the Digital Canvas Pro AI Suite reinforced the company’s approach.

A strengthening position in the edtech sector

Running until 20 November, the event has positioned Solitaire as an active player in the education technology segment. Supertron Electronics said it aims to build on the momentum by expanding partnerships and encouraging adoption of next-generation solutions.

The presence at DIDAC INDIA 2025 reflects the company’s intent to support institutions as they transition to digital and interactive modes of learning.

