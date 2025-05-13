Sonata Software, a modernisation engineering organisation, has launched a new facility in Hyderabad. The Honourable CM of Telangana, Anumula Revanth Reddy, inaugurated the centre.

The new centre spans 200,000 square feet in Vamsiram Suvarna Durga Tech Park, located in Hyderabad’s Financial District. The facility is designed to support global delivery operations and digital talent development.

Sonata Software's Strategic Expansion and Job Creation Plans

The expansion aligns with Sonata Software’s focus on digital engineering and technology solutions. Over the next three to five years, the facility is expected to create more than 5,000 technology jobs. It will serve as a hub for co-innovation and advanced technology development.

The centre will focus on modernisation engineering, cloud solutions, and AI-driven innovations. It aims to strengthen Sonata Software’s global delivery capabilities while fostering partnerships with enterprises and startups.

Speaking at the event, CM Anumula Revanth Reddy said, “Sonata “Sonata Software’s new Hyderabad facility is a testament to the partnership between visionary enterprises and progressive governance. Telangana remains steadfast in fostering a business-friendly ecosystem for technology companies. We are proud to see global firms like Sonata expanding from here and contributing to Hyderabad’s position as a premier global tech hub.”

Samir Dhir, MD and CEO of Sonata Software noted, “This new centre marks a major step forward in our growth journey. Hyderabad’s strong ecosystem and a global reputation for innovation make it the perfect location for building AI-led digital solutions at scale. The facility will enable us to attract top-tier talent, drive deeper client collaboration, and accelerate delivery of value-driven outcomes for our clients.”

Equipped with modern collaboration zones, innovation labs, and green infrastructure, the facility reflects Sonata’s commitment to responsible growth, sustainability, and engineering excellence. Its flexible design supports agile operations, secure service delivery, and rapid scaling of digital capabilities.

Srini Veeravelli, CEO of Quant Systems, a Sonata Software company, added, “This facility will be instrumental in delivering AI, machine learning, and cloud modernisation solutions to global clients. It not only enhances our delivery capabilities but also enables scalable GCC models and fosters a culture of continuous innovation across the enterprise.”

With a strong global presence—including key regions in North America, the UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ—and a robust partner ecosystem, Sonata Software continues to be a trusted transformation partner for global enterprises. The Hyderabad facility marks a new chapter in Sonata’s mission to engineer purposeful digital excellence at scale.

