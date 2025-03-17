Sony India Launches FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS Zoom Lens

Sony India has announced the FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS (SEL400800G), the company’s first 800mm super-telephoto zoom G Lens. The lens delivers high-resolution performance across the entire zoom range, advanced autofocus (AF) capabilities, and a stable inner-zoom design that minimizes changes in the center of gravity for enhanced framing stability.

Key features of the FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS:

Extended Focal Length: Compatible with 1.4x and 2x teleconverters (sold separately), extending the maximum focal length to 1600mm.

Advanced Autofocus: Provides fast, precise, and accurate AF, making it suitable for capturing dynamic subjects.

Optical Performance: Maintains high resolution and natural bokeh throughout the zoom range.

Versatile Applications: Designed for birdwatching, wildlife photography, sports, aircraft, and landscape photography.

The FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS expands Sony’s Alpha lens lineup, offering a powerful super-telephoto zoom solution for professionals and enthusiasts.

"The FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS redefines super-telephoto photography with outstanding clarity, stunning bokeh and lightning-fast autofocus. It's advanced design ensures stability and precision, whether handheld or tripod-mounted, empowering photographers to capture distant subjects with unmatched ease and detail," said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business, Sony India.

Sony FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS: Super-Telephoto Zoom Lens for Versatile Shooting

1. Extended Focal Length with Stable Handling

The FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS offers a super-telephoto zoom range from 400mm to 800mm, expandable up to 1600mm with a 2x teleconverter. Its inner-zoom mechanism maintains a consistent lens length, keeping the center of gravity stable for improved handling and control. The zoom ring allows for smooth and precise adjustments, while a carefully designed structure prevents unintended focal length changes.

2. High-Quality Rendering with Natural Bokeh

An 11-blade circular aperture enhances smooth background blur, creating pleasing bokeh effects. The lens incorporates six Extra-low Dispersion (ED) glass elements to minimize chromatic aberration, while advanced coatings reduce flare and ghosting, ensuring clear and detailed images even in backlit conditions.

3. Fast and Accurate Autofocus for Dynamic Subjects

Two precision linear motors enable fast and accurate focusing, capable of tracking subjects at speeds of up to 120 fps with the Alpha 9 III. A focus range limiter switch (FULL/10m-NEAR/∞-8m) optimizes focus control for different subject distances, while suppressed focus breathing enhances video quality.

4. Stability for Handheld and Tripod Shooting

Built-in Optical SteadyShot image stabilization minimizes blur, particularly when shooting handheld. The lens works seamlessly with Alpha camera bodies featuring in-body stabilization for enhanced performance. The tripod mount foot allows for quick rotation between horizontal and vertical orientations, supporting versatile shooting needs.

5. Advanced Control and Durability

Three focus hold buttons positioned at 90° intervals offer easy access in any shooting position, with customizable functions for enhanced control. The lens features internal zoom, a dust- and moisture-resistant design, and a fluorine-coated front element for easier cleaning and durability. Full-time Direct Manual Focus (DMF) enables quick manual focus adjustments, while the redesigned lens hood includes a lock button and filter opening for convenience.

The FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS is designed to deliver exceptional super-telephoto performance, making it suitable for wildlife, sports, and landscape photography.

