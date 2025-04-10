Sophos Appoints Chris Bell for Global Channel and Alliances

Sophos has announced the appointment of Chris Bell as SVP of Global Channel, Alliances, and Corporate Development. In this role, Bell will lead the evolution of Sophos’ global channel strategy, reinforcing the company’s channel-first approach.

Advertisment

Bell joins Sophos following its acquisition of Secureworks, where he served as Chief Strategy Officer. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector, including nearly a decade focused on cybersecurity and channel strategy. At Sophos, Bell will focus on expanding the company’s partner ecosystem, enhancing collaboration, and supporting growth through strategic initiatives.

Key Areas of Focus for Bell Include:

Optimizing Partner Experience : Streamlining operations to enable partners to engage with Sophos more efficiently and at scale.

Advancing Support for MSPs and MSSPs : Driving innovation across Sophos’ cybersecurity platform to improve threat detection, analyst efficiency, and partner profitability.

Building Partner Capabilities : Strengthening enablement programs with targeted training, including persona-based and accelerated learning tracks to deepen partner expertise in cybersecurity.

Expanding Market Reach : Leveraging the combined strengths of Sophos and Secureworks to deliver integrated cybersecurity solutions across commercial and enterprise segments.

Diversifying Routes to Market: Increasing Sophos’ presence in technology alliances, marketplaces, and the cyber insurance ecosystem, while maintaining its focus on resellers, service providers, and OEM partners.





Advertisment

“Partners need adaptable strategies that prioritize flexibility to stay ahead of the increasingly complex threat landscape,” said Bell. “Unifying Sophos’ and Secureworks’ portfolios presents a unique opportunity to accelerate a future-ready channel program that arms partners with the technology, services, insights, and enablement needed to protect customers and fuel long-term growth.”

Sophos Strengthens Channel Strategy to Support Evolving Partner and Customer Needs

As part of its channel strategy, Sophos is focused on enabling partners to address the changing cybersecurity requirements of businesses across sectors. By aligning with partner priorities and fostering an open technology ecosystem, Sophos aims to build a more resilient partner network that supports organizations across the full security lifecycle—from strategic planning to solution deployment.

Advertisment

“Evolving our channel business to consistently deliver excellent customer outcomes is at the core of our partner go-to-market approach,” said Torjus Gylstorff, chief revenue officer at Sophos. “We are thrilled to have Chris’ strategic vision and deep channel and cybersecurity expertise to shape Sophos’ channel strategy and build programs to empower partners to scale their security business.”

Sophos continues to strengthen its service delivery capabilities while integrating partner feedback into its product development and enablement initiatives.

To support operational efficiency for its partners, Sophos has introduced services such as Sophos Partner Care, a 24/7 support team offering assistance with quoting, licensing, and account management, and Sophos Customer Success, a single point of contact designed to optimise customer onboarding, retention, and growth post-sale.

Advertisment

Read More:

Servers and Data Storage both are the Pillars

CAIT and DGST Host Conference Marking 7 Years of GST

Advertisment

Integrating AI, data analytics, and Technologies Help Businesses

AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future