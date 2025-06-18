STL has announced the launch of a new range of Data Centre Solutions, offering end-to-end connectivity products tailored to meet the infrastructure demands of AI-driven data centres. These offerings are designed for hyperscale operators, colocation providers, telecom carriers, and enterprises seeking scalable and sustainable data centre architectures.

As global data centre investments continue to grow—expected to reach USD 517 billion by 2030, according to industry forecasts—data infrastructure faces increasing pressure from rising network speeds, density requirements, and sustainability goals. STL aims to address these demands with solutions that draw on over three decades of expertise in optical networking.

The newly introduced portfolio is engineered to support modern data centre operations with a focus on low-latency, high-speed connectivity and future-ready deployment capabilities.

Standards-Based Cabling and Connectivity Systems

STL’s data centre solutions are designed, manufactured, and tested in advanced facilities, adhering to international standards such as ANSI/TIA-942, TIA-568, and ISO 11801. The company offers a 25-year performance warranty on its products to ensure long-term reliability and compliance.

The portfolio includes both fibre and copper cabling systems:

Copper cabling solutions for reliable transmission across data, security, and AV applications.

Fibre cabling systems for riser and campus deployments, supporting low-latency, high-bandwidth connections.

Pre-terminated multi-fibre systems using LC/MPO connectors for scalable, space-efficient deployments in high-density environments.

High-density Connectivity for AI-Optimised Data centres

A key component of the offering is STL Celesta, a high-density Inter-Connect Building Ribbon (IBR) technology designed to support inter-data centre connectivity. It enables high-capacity, low-latency operations, which are essential for AI and data-intensive workloads.

By introducing these next-generation cabling systems, STL aims to provide data centres with modular, standards-compliant, and future-ready infrastructure suitable for the evolving demands of AI, cloud, and edge computing environments.

“The future of data centres lies in architectures that balance scale, speed, and sustainability,” said Rahul Puri, CEO, Optical Networking Business, STL. “In today’s AI-driven era, data centre solutions aren’t just about moving data—they’re about enabling intelligence at scale. At STL, we recognise that every data centre has unique requirements. We therefore pair our cutting-edge solutions with bespoke design services, ensuring each deployment meets every unique requirement and is on time. Together, we’re not just building infrastructure; we’re architecting the backbone for tomorrow’s digital economy.”

STL has partnered with Tech Data – India to make STL solutions available in India. Tech Data’s edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility, and everything else as a service. With a strong presence in over 70 cities in India, Tech Data – India will play a pivotal role in empowering channel partners and end customers.

“As the exclusive distributor for STL in India, Tech Data leverages its global presence to enhance market reach and support future expansion into other geographies,” said Bejoy Thekkekara, Senior Director, Networking, Tech Data India. “Tech Data’s capabilities and commitment lie in onboarding new partners, accelerating STL’s go-to-market, and bolstering brand positioning through market insights based on our deep expertise in the IT channel and ecosystem. Additionally, Tech Data brings to the table supply chain efficiency, as well as essential financing support through our Tech Data Capital offering, empowering STL to thrive in a competitive landscape.”

Conclusion

STL’s expanded data centre portfolio targets the pressing infrastructure challenges posed by the global scale-up of AI and cloud computing. Focusing on compliance, modular design, and scalable connectivity, these solutions aim to support the operational efficiency and technological needs of modern data centres across multiple sectors.

