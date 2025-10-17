STT GDC signs MoU with Maharashtra Government to develop AI-ready data centre campuses

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), a co-location data centre service provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to develop world-class, AI-ready data centre campuses in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune.

With an established presence across 10 major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Noida, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad, the expansion further strengthens STT GDC India’s pan-India digital infrastructure footprint.

The signing ceremony was held in Mumbai in the presence of the Hon’ble CM of Maharashtra, senior state officials, and leadership teams from STT GDC.

Driving Maharashtra’s digital growth

Under the MoU, STT GDC India will invest up to an additional INR 5,000 crore (USD 735 million) to expand its data centre campuses in Mumbai and Pune. The investment includes developing a large-scale data centre campus in Palava, spread across 27 acres, purpose-built for AI and high-density computing.

These projects are expected to create over 500 highly skilled jobs and 2,000 indirect employment opportunities, significantly contributing to Maharashtra’s digital and economic development.

Bruno Lopez, President and Group CEO, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, said, “We are honoured to work with the Government of Maharashtra and deepen our presence in this vibrant state. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to accelerating digital transformation and positioning Maharashtra as a preferred destination for global technology infrastructure.”

Bimal Khandelwal, CEO, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India, added, “Through our planned investments, we aim to build scalable, sustainable and AI-ready data centre campuses featuring advanced liquid cooling technologies that will help create a robust digital backbone for hyperscale clients, enterprises and communities in Maharashtra. Our teams remain focused on responsible growth, guided by principles of ESG, safety, ethics and inclusion.”

Supporting India’s vision for digital leadership

Devender Fernandes, Hon’ble CM of Maharashtra, remarked, “STT GDC India’s investment marks a major milestone in advancing the State’s digital ambitions. This collaboration brings us closer to our vision of establishing Maharashtra as India’s digital and innovation powerhouse. The government will extend full support to ensure the timely execution of these projects and foster opportunities for skilled talent and ancillary industries across the State.”

The expansion reflects STT GDC’s long-term commitment to strengthening India’s digital ecosystem and enabling next-generation infrastructure that supports AI workloads, hyperscale computing, and sustainable operations.

Through this strategic collaboration, STT GDC continues to empower enterprises, hyperscalers, and governments to build scalable, efficient, and secure data infrastructure, accelerating India’s journey toward a digital-first economy.

