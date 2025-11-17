Supply chain priorities shift towards strategic influence

A new report has mapped how supply chains are moving from support function to strategic lever, capturing insights from over 150 leaders across organisations with global operations. The study spans manufacturing, retail, FMCG, e-commerce, EPC, construction, infrastructure, pharma, MedTech, and oil and gas or chemical sectors. It notes that while supply chains shape cost, experience, and trust, their role at senior decision-making tables remains limited.

According to the findings, 32 per cent of business leaders say supply chain leadership does not yet feature in board-level discussions. The report notes that this gap limits long-term planning and the ability to link operations with enterprise goals.

Resilience, responsiveness, and sustainability emerge as core themes

The report highlights three areas that define next-generation supply chains: responsiveness, resilience, and sustainability. It also presents a 12-point roadmap to guide transformation. Only 16 per cent of organisations feel fully prepared to handle large disruptions. A further 35 per cent describe their supply chains as fragile.

Recommended measures include digital twins, scenario modelling, and diversification of supplier networks. These capabilities, the report says, can strengthen continuity and help companies respond to geopolitical shifts and volatile markets.

Ajay Nair, Partner and Leader Supply Chain and Operations, PwC India said, “In today’s volatile business environment, supply chains sit at the intersection of trust, technology, and transformation. Their elevation from backroom functions to strategic enablers is critical to building resilience, agility, and sustainable growth.”

Technology adoption stays uneven

Digital maturity is increasing; however, adoption of advanced tools, including AI and GenAI, remains slow. The report urges enterprises to move beyond pilot programmes and deploy automation, digital platforms, and intelligent systems at scale. These technologies, it notes, can help improve prediction, planning, and real-time decision-making.

The study also points to the role of taxation and regulatory planning in improving supply chain efficiency. A framework called value in motion illustrates how integrating sectors such as food, mobility, and care can extend value creation outside traditional industry boundaries.

Global trade pressures reshape priorities

With geopolitical uncertainty and tariff changes affecting cross-border movement, companies face pressure to redesign global trade strategies. The report introduces an eight-step approach anchored in diversification, localisation, and digital trade intelligence to help manage risk.

Sustainability grows as a business driver

Sustainability is now linked directly with growth. The report notes that low-impact products are preferred by 60 per cent of consumers. Furthermore, 29 per cent of CXOs report income gains from sustainability-led initiatives. It urges businesses to shift towards circular and regenerative systems that support both environmental and economic value.

Commenting on the findings, Vishvesh Prabhakar, Partner and Leader Supply Chain Solution Cluster PwC India said, “Businesses that continuously reinvent and create value for people, planet and investors are the ‘trust pioneers’ of tomorrow. Supply chains have a pivotal role in enabling this transformation.”

Boardroom influence remains uneven

The global trend of elevating supply chain leaders to CEO positions is growing, yet the report notes that this shift is less visible in India. Multi-year discussions are planned to examine how leadership structures can evolve to give supply chain functions a strategic voice.

Despite these gaps, the study concludes that the transition from backroom to boardroom has begun. As supply chains blend sustainability, technology, and customer-centric models, they are positioned to become central engines of resilience and reinvention for enterprises.

