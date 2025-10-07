TAIT appoints Magan Gangani as president to lead IT industry growth in 2025-26

The Trade Association of Information Technology (TAIT), one of India’s most prominent IT associations, has announced the appointment of Magan Gangani, MD, Newtrack Computers Pvt Ltd, as its new President for the year 2025-26. The announcement was made during TAIT’s Annual General Meeting held in September 2025.

Alongside Gangani’s appointment, the TAIT Board also elected Vijay Goel as Vice President, Swetal Dani as General Secretary, and Hiren Sheth as Treasurer. Director and long-time TAIT Task Master Parag Shah chose to step aside this year to make way for new leadership, encouraging fresh ideas and renewed energy within the organisation.

Four new directors were also elected unopposed to the TAIT Board, reflecting a smooth leadership transition and strong member consensus.

Committed leadership for industry progress

Now entering its 29th year, TAIT was established in 1996 and has consistently worked to address challenges faced by the IT channel community. From maintaining market discipline and resolving vendor-related issues to guiding members on new technologies and growth opportunities, TAIT continues to serve as a key voice for India’s IT trade ecosystem.

The newly elected team is widely recognised for its integrity, professionalism, and forward-thinking approach. Members of the association expressed strong confidence that the fresh leadership will inject new momentum into TAIT’s initiatives, with innovative programs and deeper engagement across the IT partner community.

Warm reception from TAIT members

TAIT members extended hearty congratulations to the new office bearers, expressing optimism about the association’s direction under Gangani’s leadership. The combination of experience and youthful energy within the new team is expected to bring in fresh perspectives to strengthen the IT trade network and address emerging market needs.

TAIT Board for 2025-26:

President: Magan Gangani

Vice President: Vijay Goel

General Secretary: Swetal Dani

Treasurer: Hiren Sheth

As the newly elected team steps into office, TAIT reaffirms its commitment to supporting the IT community through collaboration, innovation, and continuous engagement. The focus for 2025-26 is expected to be on driving industry growth, promoting fair trade practices, and empowering members through education and policy advocacy.

Here's the list of newly elected TAIT Board -

Sr.No. Director’s Name Designation Company Name 1 Magan Gangani President Newtrack Computers 2 Vijay Goel Vice President Miracle Tech Distributors 3 Swetal Dani General Secretary Megaman Infosys 4 Hiren Sheth Treasurer Eden Infosol 5 Champakraj Gurjar Director Maxtone Electronics 6 Rushabh Shah Director Graham Information System 7 Samir Mehta Director Computer Corner 8 Parag Shah Director Futech Computers 9 Janak Mehtalia Co-opted Director Sujay Softtech 10 Jitendra Makwana Co-opted Director Plus IT Solutions 11 Nikesh Jain Co-opted Director Sundar Marketing

