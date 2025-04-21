Tata Elxsi Reports Q4 FY25 Results with Steady Operational Performance

Tata Elxsi, a technology services provider, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending 31st March 2025.

For the quarter ended 31st March 2025, the company reported operating revenue of ₹908.3 crore. The total revenue for the full financial year stood at ₹3,729.0 crore.

Tata Elxsi Financial Highlights – Q4 FY25

Operating Revenue : ₹908.3 crore

EBITDA : ₹207.7 crore

EBITDA Margin : 22.9%

Profit Before Tax (PBT) : ₹221.4 crore

PBT Margin : 23.3%

Profit After Tax (PAT) : ₹172.4 crore

PAT Margin: 18.1%

Dividend Recommendation

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 750% (₹75 per equity share of face value ₹10 each) for the financial year ending 31st March 2025. The proposed dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Executive Commentary -

Manoj Raghavan, CEO and MD, Tata Elxsi, shared his views on the company’s Q4 performance:

“For the fourth quarter of FY’25, Tata Elxsi reported operating revenue of Rs. 908.3 crores and PBT margin at 23.3%. We ended FY’25 with a revenue of Rs. 3,729 crores and PBT margin of 26.3%.

We reported a healthy QoQ growth of 3.5% in constant currency terms in the quarter for our Healthcare & Life Sciences segment. This vertical continues to add marquee logos and pivot strongly to scaling services for digital, product engineering and innovation.

Our automotive business witnessed challenges in the quarter as some OEMs and suppliers paused new program starts in the face of geopolitical, business and market uncertainties. We also saw delays in ramp-ups planned for ongoing deals won in the previous quarters, that we expect to resume starting Q1’26. I am delighted to report a 50 M Euro multi-year SDV and software engineering deal with a European Automotive leader, that will ramp up starting April 2025.

Our media and communications business saw some customer specific issues in the quarter due to mergers and business restructuring, while the overall industry continues to exercise caution in R&D spend and innovation. I am pleased to report a strategic multi-year product engineering consolidation deal of over 100 M USD with a marquee operator in media and communications, the largest single deal in our company’s history. We also won a strategic 10 M USD consolidation deal with a global broadcaster for their streaming video platform engineering.

Our Systems Integration and Support (SIS) Business is pivoting to value-added services and innovation-led projects such as experience centres, and delivered a prestigious experiential project in Japan this quarter.

I am delighted with the international recognition for our design digital proposition with the two iF award wins for 2025. We won the UX award for GameSense – our experiential solution that brings together UX design, AI and digital technologies to deliver enhanced fan engagement and monetisation for global sports and live events. We also won an iF award for product design, with our next generation racing simulator gear design for Turtle Beach, the leader in gaming technologies.

We are transforming our customer base across industries, with a continued shift towards OEMs in the automotive industry, and operators in the media and telecom industry, while we continue to deepen our key customer relationships.

We are winning large deals against the best in the world in both the automotive and media & communications verticals, which underscores the differentiated value proposition, offshore delivery excellence and deep domain capabilities that Tata Elxsi offers to our customers.

We have established a strong foundation for continued growth in our Healthcare and Lifesciences business, with the addition of 13 new marquee customers in the year, and expanded capabilities and platforms in new growth areas such as sustainability and AI-powered diagnostics and therapies.

We are expanding our vertical presence with the addition of aerospace and defence, addressing emerging opportunities for space, unmanned aerial vehicles, software defined systems and indigenisation in this sector.

We continue to invest strongly in digital, AI and Gen AI technologies across our verticals, targeting efficiency and quality in product engineering and novel applications of Gen AI combined with domain and design expertise to solve complex business, product and engineering problems. Over 70% of our talent base is now AI ready, and we have built a pool of over 500 specialists across domains and application areas.

Tata Elxsi is very well positioned to capture the increasing global demand for software and product engineering, backed by award-winning digital design capabilities, operational and delivery excellence, a scaled India presence, and a deep talent pool that is future-ready.

We enter the new financial year with the foundation for stability and long-term growth laid by the large deal wins, the continued confidence of our customers across the world, a strong deal pipeline and our differentiated design-led proposition for innovation and product engineering.”

