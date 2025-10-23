Tata Technologies partners with Synopsys to drive software defined mobility

Tata Technologies, a product engineering and digital services company, has announced a strategic collaboration with Synopsys, the leading provider of engineering solutions from silicon to systems, to accelerate innovation in the software-defined vehicle (SDV) era.

This partnership brings together Tata Technologies’ deep vehicle engineering expertise and Synopsys’ advanced virtualisation and digital twin technologies to help global automotive OEMs manage the growing complexity of software-defined mobility and enable faster, safer, and more intelligent vehicle development.

The collaboration will empower automotive manufacturers to address the challenges of next-generation E/E (electrical and electronic) architectures through the deployment of electronics digital twins (eDTs). These eDTs will allow automakers to simulate, validate, and optimise systems early in the development process—reducing time-to-market and development costs while improving safety and reliability.

The companies are already engaging with a European OEM, delivering an advanced solution blueprint to transition from conventional E/E architectures to next-generation software-defined designs. Pilot programs are also underway with major OEMs in North America, Europe, and India.

“The digital shift is redefining the future of mobility, and our partnership with Synopsys is a purposeful step towards realising a future led by software-defined innovations,” said Sriram Lakshminarayanan, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Technologies. “Together, we are empowering OEMs to deliver safer, smarter, and more sustainable vehicles that enhance the human experience and accelerate the industry’s transition to a software-defined future.”

Tom De Schutter, Senior Vice President, Product Management & Markets Group, Synopsys, added, “The complexity of SDV systems requires a new level of collaboration across the automotive ecosystem. By combining our digital twin and verification platforms with Tata Technologies’ global engineering delivery, we’re enabling OEMs to accelerate development, validation, and delivery of AI-defined vehicles while reducing risk and time to market.”

The collaboration spans key SDV domains, including ADAS, powertrain, chassis, body systems, central compute, gateways, infotainment, connectivity, and electrification.

Key focus area of this collaboration for software defined mobility:

Shift-left enablement: Virtual prototypes, simulation models, and electronics digital twins for early software bring-up and validation.

Synopsys technologies: Advanced analysis tools for performance, power, multiphysics, safety, and reliability, enabling faster ECU development cycles.

Tata Technologies solutions: Embedded systems and software development for ECU and E/E architectures.

Verification and validation services: Compliance with ISO 26262 and ASPICE safety and process standards.

As the automotive industry transitions toward connected, autonomous, and electric mobility, this collaboration reflects a shared vision to drive software-led innovation, ensuring safer and smarter vehicles for a rapidly evolving world.

