Tata, AWS build AI-ready network across India

Tata Communications has announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to roll out one of India’s largest long-distance network deployments. The initiative aims to enable a next-generation, AI-optimised digital infrastructure that connects AWS’s key data regions in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

This AI-ready network, built on Tata Communications’ high-capacity infrastructure, is set to support the growing demand for generative AI, cloud computing, and high-performance applications across India. By connecting AWS’s two data centre regions and Edge infrastructure with a secure, low-latency backbone, the network is designed to power advanced workloads in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and education.

According to the companies, the network will feature express routes with ultra-low latency and high bandwidth to facilitate seamless data transfer and processing. This is expected to significantly accelerate the ability of enterprises to train and deploy large-scale AI models within the country.

The initiative also emphasises stringent security and compliance measures. As Indian businesses increasingly adopt cloud-native and AI-driven technologies, the collaboration promises to provide a robust infrastructure that meets both performance and regulatory requirements.

Genius Wong, Executive Vice President and CTO at Tata Communications, described the deployment as the company’s largest-ever National Long-Distance program. She noted that the project not only addresses current technology demands but also anticipates future requirements, placing India on a stronger footing for AI-driven transformation.

Jesse Dougherty, Vice President for Network Edge Services at AWS, echoed this vision. He emphasised that the new infrastructure is optimised for data-intensive workloads such as 5G, generative AI, and high-performance computing. Dougherty added that the collaboration will help AWS customers innovate at scale and contribute to the growth of India’s digital economy.

This partnership represents a key milestone in strengthening India’s digital backbone, laying the groundwork for AI-driven innovation and scalable cloud adoption across the country.

