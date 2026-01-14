TCS AMD AI collaboration targets enterprise scale

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic collaboration with AMD aimed at helping enterprises scale AI adoption from pilots to production, modernise legacy environments, and build secure, high-performance digital workplaces.

Under the TCS AMD AI collaboration, the two companies plan to co-develop industry-specific AI and GenAI solutions by combining TCS’ domain expertise, systems integration capabilities, and global innovation ecosystem with AMD’s high-performance computing and AI product portfolio.

From AI pilots to production systems

A central objective of the collaboration is to help enterprises move from experimental AI deployments to production-grade implementations. The initiative focuses on modernising hybrid cloud and edge environments, deploying AI-powered workplace solutions, and accelerating innovation across cloud-to-edge workloads.

TCS will also rapidly upskill and certify its associates on AMD hardware and software technologies. Both companies plan to jointly invest in talent development to create a pool of experts capable of co-innovating and delivering next-generation AI solutions.

Industry-specific GenAI frameworks

As part of the collaboration, industry-specific GenAI frameworks are planned for key sectors. These include life sciences, with a focus on drug discovery; manufacturing, covering cognitive quality engineering and smart manufacturing; and BFSI, with use cases such as intelligent risk management.

In addition, the companies intend to deliver tailored accelerators, frameworks, and best practices to improve AI performance across training and inference workloads. The goal is to enable organisations to better utilise AI across enterprise environments.

Leadership perspective on enterprise AI

K. Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Consultancy Services, said the collaboration represents a step toward scaling AI for the enterprise by combining industry expertise with high-performance computing capabilities. He noted that the effort aims to help organisations move from AI experimentation to deployment at scale while modernising hybrid cloud and edge environments.

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, AMD, said AI adoption is accelerating and requires new levels of high-performance computing and industry collaboration. She stated that AMD is building an open, end-to-end compute foundation to enable enterprise AI and that the work with TCS is intended to help customers translate AI innovation into growth opportunities.

Computing platforms and workplace transformation

Under the TCS AMD AI collaboration, TCS will integrate Ryzen CPU-powered client solutions to support workplace transformation initiatives. AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct GPUs, and AI accelerators will be leveraged to modernise hybrid cloud and high-performance computing environments.

The collaboration also includes the use of AMD’s embedded computing portfolio to drive edge innovation, inference, and industrial digitalisation through adaptive systems on chips and field programmable gate arrays.

Co-innovation for next-generation solutions

TCS brings experience in designing and delivering customised solutions powered by advanced semiconductors, enabling enterprises to utilise high-performance computing and adaptive technologies. This capability is intended to complement AMD’s computing platforms and support co-innovation efforts.

Through the partnership, the companies aim to develop next-generation AI and computing solutions that help enterprises adapt to the evolving AI-driven technology landscape.