A new path to security: Infopercept’s three-stage transformation for BFSI

To realign cybersecurity with the evolving risk landscape in banking and financial services, Infopercept has announced the launch of a dedicated Security Transformation Suite. This three-stage solution is built exclusively for the BFSI sector and is powered by Invinsense, the company’s unified cybersecurity platform.

The launch focuses not only on deploying new tools but also on transforming the way cybersecurity systems are integrated, how security data is stored, and how threats are handled across the lifecycle — from detection to response.

Why does BFSI require a focused approach ?

Over the years, banking, insurance, and financial institutions have been early adopters of digital transformation. Core banking systems have moved to Cloud-native platforms, and digital applications have been consolidated to support evolving customer and regulatory demands. Additionally, many organisations in this sector have already invested in large-scale data lakes that support analytics and AI-driven decision-making.

However, despite these advancements, cybersecurity remains fragmented. Legacy systems, scattered alerts, and manual response mechanisms still dominate many security setups.

According to Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO, Infopercept, “Over the past decade, we’ve seen BFSI organisations lead the way in digital transformation, starting with Cloud-native application development, then unifying these initiatives under consolidated digital platforms, and finally designing enterprise-wide data lakes to drive intelligent business decisions.”

He added, “Inspired by this transformation arc, we’ve built an equivalent journey for security transformation.”

Stage 1: Integration of security tools through platformisation

The first stage of the suite focuses on consolidating existing security tools into a single operational layer using Invinsense. This stage eliminates silos by enabling tools such as firewalls, endpoint security, and threat detection systems to work together and share context.

Invinsense integrates core cybersecurity functions, including:

Detection and response

Exposure management

Deception technologies

Compliance workflows

A key element of the platform is its built-in agentic AI layer, which enables contextual reasoning and enhances the decision-making process. The platform is also designed to be scalable and compatible with existing technologies, ensuring that organisations can integrate their current investments without the need for complete replacement.

Stage 2: Centralised security data lake

Once tools are unified under Invinsense, the next step is to create a security data lake. This lake acts as a central repository, gathering logs, alerts, threat intelligence, vulnerability data, and user behaviour analytics across on-premises, Cloud, and hybrid environments.

This centralised architecture supports:

Long-term forensics

Threat hunting

Compliance reporting for RBI, SEBI, IRDA and DPDP regulations

The data lake also facilitates Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), allowing for exposure analysis, predictive vulnerability insights, and automated prioritisation of security actions.

Stage 3: Continuous remediation through platform engineering

The third stage introduces platform engineering capabilities aimed at continuous remediation. This component closes the gap between threat detection and resolution by creating custom remediation workflows and integrating real-time triggers.

The features include:

Automated actions based on threat intelligence

Integration with IT and DevSecOps pipelines

Reduction in Mean Time to Respond (MTTR)

Elimination of delays caused by manual processes

With this stage, the suite enables a full-cycle security loop where detection, analysis, and remediation are connected seamlessly.

Commenting further on the offering, Ruparelia stated, “With Invinsense, we offer a single platform to consolidate existing security tools. With our data lake, we bring centralised visibility and deep correlation. And through our platform engineering services, we enable continuous remediation, a capability still missing in most cybersecurity programmes today.”

Key highlights of the Security Transformation Suite

The three-stage approach mirrors the BFSI sector’s digital evolution

Platformisation improves decision-making by integrating tools into a unified interface

The security data lake simplifies compliance, supports threat hunting, and enables continuous exposure management

Real-time remediation replaces manual response processes, reducing risk and operational lag

As cybersecurity threats grow in sophistication, BFSI organisations can no longer rely on fragmented or reactive strategies. Infopercept’s Security Transformation Suite presents a structured, forward-looking alternative, one designed to keep financial institutions a step ahead of potential breaches and compliance challenges.

