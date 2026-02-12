TCS and Honeywell OT IT convergence partnership announced

The TCS and Honeywell OT IT convergence partnership marks a strategic collaboration aimed at helping building and industrial operators transition from traditional automation models to enterprise-wide autonomous operations.

Under the agreement, Tata Consultancy Services and Honeywell will integrate IT modernisation, cloud and consulting capabilities with operational technology automation, control systems and AI-driven analytics. The objective is to create a unified digital foundation that enables real-time intelligence, predictive insights and autonomous process control.

Bridging OT and IT environments

Historically, operational technology and information technology have functioned as separate domains within enterprises. The new initiative seeks to address this separation by enabling the flow of OT data into enterprise IT systems.

TCS will contribute its IT modernisation, cloud integration and consulting expertise. Honeywell will bring its operational automation capabilities, including Honeywell Forge, an IoT-based platform that delivers AI-powered analytics and dashboards for industrial and building operations.

The combined approach is designed to provide integrated visibility across systems, allowing organisations to monitor, analyse and optimise processes from a single infrastructure.

Advancing autonomous operations

The partnership focuses on enabling AI-powered autonomous operations that can perceive, analyse, act and learn. By integrating OT and IT systems, enterprises are expected to improve operational efficiency and decision-making speed.

Honeywell’s portfolio includes Honeywell Forge for Industrials and Buildings, along with AI-enabled industrial technologies and OT cybersecurity solutions. These capabilities are intended to enhance process efficiency, workforce competency and asset uptime across vertical sectors.

Anupam Singhal, President – Manufacturing, TCS, said the collaboration is centred on enabling enterprises to scale autonomous workflows and strengthen operational intelligence through digital and AI capabilities.

Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell India and Asia Pacific, noted that advancements in 5G connectivity, cloud computing and AI now make it possible to accelerate OT and IT convergence. He stated that integrating these domains can help building and industrial customers improve operational safety, efficiency and agility while generating actionable insights from infrastructure performance data.

Deployment roadmap

The initiative will initially be offered to customers in India before expanding to other global markets, including the United States and the Middle East.

By combining IT modernisation with OT automation, the TCS Honeywell OT IT convergence partnership aims to establish an integrated operational framework that supports predictive intelligence, real-time monitoring and autonomous decision-making across industrial and building environments.

