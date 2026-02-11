TMB adopts Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications as part of its effort to modernise core operations and strengthen service delivery in an evolving digital banking environment. The bank has moved its finance, human resources and customer experience processes to Oracle’s cloud-based suite to increase efficiency, reduce costs and improve both employee and customer outcomes.

Founded in 1921, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank serves over 5.6 million customers through more than 600 branches and employs around 5,000 people. As competition intensifies and digital expectations rise, the bank sought to replace legacy systems with a scalable cloud platform to support automation and operational efficiency.

Consolidating finance, HR and customer experience

With the shift to Oracle Fusion Applications, TMB has standardised its operations on a single integrated suite covering finance, HR and customer experience functions.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning supports financial management, helping the bank enhance productivity, strengthen financial controls and reduce operational costs. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management focuses on workforce insights and employee experience, while Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience supports improvements in sales and service efficiency.

Salee S. Nair, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, said the bank required a modern and agile foundation as it reimagined how it operates and serves customers. He noted that the platform enabled system consolidation, automation of key business processes and improved business insights through embedded AI capabilities and regular updates.

AI embedded into daily operations

A notable element of the deployment is the use of AI agents within HR processes. For example, the Leave and Absence Policy Advisor Agent provides real-time, personalised guidance to employees regarding leave policies, helping reduce administrative workload and improve response times.

By embedding AI directly into workflows across finance, HR and customer operations, the bank aims to streamline decision-making and standardise processes across its network.

Shailesh Singla, Vice President, Cloud Applications, Oracle India, said that long-established banks must modernise their operations while maintaining customer trust. He stated that the deployment demonstrates how embedded AI can support productivity across finance, HR, sales and service functions while enhancing both employee and customer experience.

Implementation and ecosystem support

The implementation was supported by Oracle Partner Network members. Deloitte managed the finance and customer experience deployment, while Kovaion Consulting handled the HR implementation.

Through this transition, TMB aligns its operational framework with a cloud-based model designed to scale as the bank expands. The move reflects a broader shift within traditional financial institutions toward integrated cloud platforms that combine automation, analytics and AI to meet changing market expectations.

