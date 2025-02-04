Team Computers Hosts FutureScape 2025 in Chennai

Team Computers, in collaboration with the CIO Association, hosted FutureScape 2025 in Chennai, bringing together over 60 CIOs and IT leaders to discuss emerging technology trends and strategic innovations. The event provided a platform for industry decision-makers to explore advancements in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, focusing on how these technologies can drive business transformation.

Shaping the Future of IT

As the role of CIOs evolves, they are increasingly responsible for strategic decision-making. FutureScape 2025 featured interactive experience booths, offering attendees a hands-on look at innovative solutions. A panel discussion addressed key focus areas for 2025, while case studies demonstrated real-world applications of Team Computers’ offerings.

The event, supported by Google Cloud, Microsoft Surface, and Netskope, facilitated discussions on navigating emerging technologies, including AI-driven cybersecurity, cloud-first strategies, and sustainable IT practices.

Experience Booths and AI-Driven Cybersecurity

A key feature of FutureScape 2025 was the hands-on experience booths, showcasing hybrid cloud platforms and advanced cybersecurity frameworks. CIOs explored next-generation technologies, while Netskope presented a session on AI-driven cybersecurity, emphasising intelligent threat detection and risk mitigation.

Key Takeaways

- Industry Insights: Practical strategies for leveraging technology to enhance business agility, efficiency, and risk management.

- Networking Opportunities: CIOs connected to exchange ideas and build strategic partnerships.

- Strategic Vision: Discussions provided insights into the current IT landscape and a roadmap for navigating technological disruptions.

FutureScape 2025 underscored the importance of collaboration and innovation, equipping IT leaders with the knowledge and tools to drive future-ready digital strategies.

Ranjan Chopra, CEO of Team Computers, shared his thoughts on the event’s significance:

"FutureScape 2025 was a powerful platform for CIOs to come together, explore transformative innovations, and discuss how to drive change within their organisations. In an era of rapid technological evolution, it’s crucial for decision-makers to share insights and collaborate on the challenges and opportunities ahead. We are proud to have facilitated these important conversations and look forward to supporting CIOs as they lead their businesses into the future of IT."

He highlighted Team Computers’ dedication to nurturing engineers and sales professionals, fostering a service-orientated culture, and ensuring committed delivery. Additionally, he reaffirmed the company’s CSR initiatives focused on people, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare, emphasising its commitment to social responsibility.

By uniting industry leaders to drive collaboration and innovation, FutureScape 2025 has laid the foundation for the next phase of IT transformation, reinforcing Team Computers’ role as a key driver of change and advancement in the industry.

