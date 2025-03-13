Tech Data Introduces Tech Data Capital in India

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, has launched Tech Data Capital in India, expanding its financing solutions to IT channel partners and end customers. The initiative follows its rollout in Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand in May 2024, where it facilitated over 20 deals ranging from $100,000 to more than $20 million across multiple sectors.

Flexible Financing for IT Investments

Tech Data Capital collaborates with selected financial institutions to offer customized payment solutions, enabling partners to extend purchasing power and optimize cash flow. The initiative is aimed at supporting IT investments and fostering the growth of the IT ecosystem by providing partners with greater financial flexibility.

“Across global markets, we’re seeing a strong demand for financing solutions that help businesses keep pace with evolving technology needs,” said Wayne Peters, Global VP, Financial Solutions, TD SYNNEX. “Partners today are not just looking for credit; they need financial solutions that address issues such as complex deal structures, long deployment cycles, and multi-year service contracts. Tech Data Capital is designed to provide this flexibility, allowing businesses to invest in technology without straining their balance sheets. By expanding this solution to India, we’re enabling partners to serve their customers better and capture new growth opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic technology markets.”

“Indian enterprises are showing a growing appetite for advanced technology, highlighted by the rise in digital transformation initiatives and the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions,” said Sundaresan K., VP and Country General Manager, at Tech Data - India. “In this shifting landscape, access to capital remains a key enabler for many partners looking to expand their offerings and scale their business. With Tech Data Capital, we are providing our partners the flexibility to fund technology adoption that propels business growth. This is a crucial step toward ensuring that businesses across India, from startups to large enterprises, have access to financial solutions that empower long-term success.”

Tech Data Capital Expands Financing Options for IT Partners

As technological advancements introduce complex business challenges, vendors, distributors, and partners are increasingly looking to the channel for scalability, validation of new technologies, and business insights. Many IT partners are seeking alternative financing solutions to fund growth, invest in new technologies, and meet customer demand, particularly in a competitive market with tighter margins.

According to the Tech Data Direction of Technology Report for Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), 35% of partners cite credit and financial scalability as a top concern.

Integrated Payment Solutions for Business Growth

Through its partnership with selected financial institutions, Tech Data Capital simplifies the financing process by integrating payment solutions directly into product sales. This approach allows partners to secure full-term upfront funding, eliminating credit risk while enhancing customer value.

Partners also gain access to dedicated financial teams, offering training, expertise, and integrated support alongside product marketing and sales teams. Financing options include installment and deferred payments, with terms ranging from 12 to 60 months, providing flexibility for businesses to scale.



