Tech Mahindra Expands Altavec for Advanced Geospatial Intelligence

Tech Mahindra has announced the launch of Altavec, a spatial technology platform designed to enhance geospatial data management and large-scale mapping operations. After establishing a presence in Australia and the APJ region, Altavec is now expanding to the United States and Europe, offering industries advanced geospatial intelligence solutions.

Altavec is an AI-driven platform that integrates automation with human expertise to generate actionable insights from spatial data. Its modular architecture enables scalability and seamless integration across industries such as utilities, telecommunications, government, and infrastructure planning. By utilizing real-time data processing, AI-powered analytics, and intelligent automation, Altavec optimizes mapping workflows, enhances operational resilience, and supports data-driven decision-making.

Birendra Sen, President, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "Industries globally are grappling with the impacts of climate change, legacy infrastructure, and rising operational costs, all while managing vast amounts of geospatial data and regulatory demands. In this environment, innovative solutions like Altavec provide the geospatial intelligence and AI-powered analytics necessary to enhance operational efficiency, foster resilience, and enable smarter decision-making for sustainable growth."

Altavec Enhances Spatial Intelligence with AI and Cloud-Based Architecture

Altavec utilizes machine learning and cloud-based architecture to provide rapid access to spatial intelligence, enabling predictive operations, performance optimization, safety enhancements, and infrastructure reliability. The platform leverages LiDAR and high-definition imagery to detect and address infrastructure risks, facilitating the creation of precise 3D digital network models.

Designed for automation, scalability, and seamless integration, Altavec’s modular architecture combines technical expertise, industry experience, and innovation to meet the specific requirements of infrastructure owners, operators, and maintainers.

Tervinderjit (TJ) Singh, Expert Advisory – CX, Third Eye Advisory, said, “Altavec presents utilities, telecommunication companies and local governments with an opportunity to leverage AI, automation, analytics, and geospatial technologies to deliver preventive, predictive, environmental and sustainability services better, cheaper, faster and at scale. Benefiting all stakeholders and the environment in the long run.”

