Tech Mahindra Launches 'AI Delivered Right' Strategy for AI Adoption

Tech Mahindra has introduced a new global AI strategy, titled 'AI Delivered Right,' aimed at promoting responsible, practical, and scalable use of artificial intelligence across industries. The initiative builds on the company’s experience in AI, including the development and open-sourcing of India’s first foundational large language model (LLM), Project Indus.

Advertisment

The 'AI Delivered Right' strategy is designed to assist enterprises in optimising AI investments, covering the complete journey from strategic planning to solution implementation. As the focus on AI shifts from infrastructure to AI-ready applications, Tech Mahindra’s strategy emphasises smart data management practices, optimised and transparent spending, seamless integration with hyperscale cloud providers, and modernisation of legacy systems to improve productivity.

The strategy is structured around four key pillars:

Transformation Delivered : Integrating AI into enterprise operations to create new business models and experiences.

Productivity Delivered : Enhancing operational efficiency and performance through automation and intelligent decision-making.

Innovation Delivered : Enabling the development of new products, services, and customer experiences through advanced AI technologies.

Assurance Delivered: Embedding governance, trust, and responsible AI principles into every AI deployment.

Advertisment

Ecosystem Collaboration and Workforce Development

Tech Mahindra is partnering with hyperscalers, platform providers, and startups to establish a curated AI ecosystem. This collaborative approach ensures that each deployment is supported by the right technology, domain expertise, and industry-tested methodologies.

In parallel, the company is addressing the AI skills gap through targeted reskilling initiatives. Tech Mahindra plans to train its workforce on AI fundamentals and responsible AI practices by the end of FY’26, reinforcing its commitment to building an AI-ready organisation.

Advertisment

Mohit Joshi, CEO and MD, of Tech Mahindra, said, "As the AI landscape evolves, enterprises are looking for pathways to transition from exploration to expansion. However, many find themselves in extended proof-of-concept stages, looking for a partner to facilitate a smooth shift into real-world implementation. Our ‘AI Delivered Right’ strategy plays a crucial role in this direction. It showcases our ability to transform AI aspirations into concrete outcomes in a responsible manner. We are committed to empowering our customers throughout their transformation journey, providing operational rigour, ecosystem orchestration, and trust frameworks needed to ensure AI delivers real-world impact.”

Santhosh Viswanathan, VP and MD, India Region, Intel Corporation, said, "Through our collaboration with Tech Mahindra on Project Indus, we have successfully enabled the seamless deployment of sophisticated AI models across industries, empowering businesses to harness the full potential of GenAI for improved efficiency and a competitive edge. Building on this collaboration, we are committed to introducing innovative offerings with Tech Mahindra's expertise to deliver precise and effective AI solutions."

Tech Mahindra is also building and delivering advanced Agentic AI systems that enable real-time execution and autonomous decision-making, offering tangible business value across industries. Its VerifAI framework ensures governance by offering a comprehensive approach to validating and verifying the outcomes of AI projects.

Advertisment

Tapati Bandopadhyay—Expert Advisor—AI & Automation, Third Eye Advisory, said, "The ZeroOps, InfinityOps, and VerifAI frameworks and solutions from Tech Mahindra's AI and integrated smart automation offerings empower clients to harness the full potential of the digital technology trio: AI, automation, and analytics. With AI headlining Tech Mahindra’s competency bouquet, these robust solutions address complex customer challenges in both business and IT operations through practical use cases, providing visibility, measurability, and control. The newly launched pharmacovigilance solution demonstrates Tech Mahindra’s intent and effort to effectively deliver Agentic AI, demonstrating the vision and capability for AI, to deliver AI right. By delivering tangible results in production, the company is driving efficiency and innovation for their clients.”

Read More:

Advertisment

Partner Managed Cloud Model Supports Our GTM Strategy

Joint Initiatives for Comprehensive Data Automation in Enterprises

SAP India Highlights AI Adoption in Enterprises at SAP NOW AI Tour

Advertisment

AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future