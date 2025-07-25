Tech Mahindra launches AI agent platform ‘TechM Orion’ with NVIDIA

Tech Mahindra has announced the launch of TechM Orion, a next-generation platform for AI agent development and deployment, in partnership with NVIDIA. The platform is designed to accelerate enterprise AI adoption through faster deployments, seamless integration, and robust governance mechanisms. TechM Orion will be commercially available in Q3 2025, with early access for select clients beginning in August.

The platform is built on NVIDIA accelerated computing and leverages the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite, incorporating tools such as NIM, NeMo and RAPIDS to support scalable AI inference, training and customisation. It allows cloud, on-premise and hybrid deployments, ensuring compatibility with clients’ existing digital ecosystems.

TechM Orion Designed for speed, control and transparency

TechM Orion aims to transform enterprise AI from experimental tools into fully integrated operational systems. It offers:

Rapid agent deployment : AI agents can be built and deployed in under one week using the platform’s Chat-to-Agent (C2A) interface, compared to traditional timelines of 2–3 weeks.

Scalability and industry reach : Includes a library of over 200 pre-built, production-grade AI agents tailored for five key sectors: Banking & Financial Services, Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail & Consumer Goods.

Enterprise integration capabilities: Seamless integration is enabled through pre-configured connectors, low-code custom adapters developed in Python, out-of-the-box agentic frameworks including RAG and document readers, and enterprise adapters for platforms such as Email, SAP and Salesforce.

“As enterprises race to embed AI into core operations, it is not enough to just democratise AI agent development. Enterprises are currently looking for ROI, assurance and a clear path to transform their business processes,” said Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer, Tech Mahindra. “Combined with NVIDIA’s unparalleled AI infrastructure and enterprise AI stack, TechM Orion empowers organisations to move from experimentation to transformation.”

Built-in governance and assurance for enterprise AI

TechM Orion includes over 30 configurable AI governance checks for every agent, aimed at maintaining transparency, validation, and compliance with regional standards. The platform also features VerifAI, Tech Mahindra’s proprietary verification and validation observer. VerifAI functions as a supervisory agent across AI workflows, enabling secure, ethical data usage and providing operational guardrails.

Further, the platform supports enterprise knowledge customisation using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and fine-tuned models. This enables organisations to leverage internal knowledge repositories, reducing hallucinations and ensuring model alignment with business context.

“Agentic AI is redefining how work gets done—enabling software to perceive, reason and act across complex tasks,” said John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software Products, NVIDIA. “Tech Mahindra’s Orion platform, built on the NVIDIA AI software stack, brings this vision to life by helping organisations deploy intelligent agents that manage multi-step workflows, advancing adoption across industries and improving operational efficiency.”

Strategic alignment with Tech Mahindra’s AI vision

TechM Orion aligns with Tech Mahindra’s AI-first strategy, launched earlier this year under the ‘AI Delivered Right’ framework. It also builds upon the company’s previous innovations, including Project Indus 2.0, India’s multilingual large language model initiative.

The platform represents a shift from isolated AI use cases to widespread enterprise integration, with a focus on practical outcomes. Tech Mahindra plans to support the rollout of Orion by establishing AI Engineering Centres of Excellence across its global locations. These centres will offer support for implementation, customisation and innovation at scale.

The commercial release of TechM Orion is scheduled for Q3 2025, with early access programs beginning in August.

