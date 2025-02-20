TechnoBind Partners Kaspersky for Cybersecurity Solutions in India

TechnoBind, a distributor in data and associated domains, has announced its partnership with Kaspersky, a cybersecurity and digital privacy company. TechnoBind will act as Kaspersky’s value-added distributor in India, reportedly expanding the reach of Kaspersky's security solutions.

Focus on Cybersecurity

The collaboration between TechnoBind and Kaspersky aims to address the increasing need for robust cybersecurity solutions. TechnoBind will leverage its channel expertise and partner network to promote Kaspersky’s endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyber defence solutions across various industry verticals.

“We are partnering with Kaspersky and expanding our cybersecurity portfolio with their globally trusted security solutions,” said Prashanth GJ, CEO at TechnoBind. “This partnership aligns with our mission to bring sophisticated cybersecurity technologies to enterprises, ensuring they are well-equipped to combat modern cyber threats. With our strong partner ecosystem, we aim to accelerate the adoption of Kaspersky’s solutions across businesses in India."

Kaspersky’s Security Solutions

Kaspersky is offering security solutions, encompassing advanced threat protection, endpoint security, cloud security, and threat intelligence services. These solutions reportedly safeguard businesses from various cyber threats.

AI-Driven Approach and Cyber Threat Analysis

Kaspersky employs an AI-driven approach and conducts extensive research in cyber threat analysis. This methodology enables the company to effectively protect businesses from evolving digital threats.



Commenting on the partnership, Ernest Chai, Head of Channel for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky, said, “India is a key market for Kaspersky, and our collaboration with TechnoBind is another significant step towards expanding our reach in the local cybersecurity market. TechnoBind’s expertise in value-added distribution and its strong foothold in the Indian IT landscape make them an ideal partner to deliver our solutions to more enterprises and SMBs alike.”



TechnoBind Addresses Technology Needs in Indian and APAC Regions

TechnoBind is working towards the increasing technology requirements of its customers in the Indian and APAC regions. Through continuous monitoring and engagement with OEMs, partners, and resellers, it identifies gaps in the market. The company plans to bridge these market gaps and work for customer needs.

