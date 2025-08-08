Tenable launches AI Exposure to manage and secure enterprise GenAI use

Tenable has expanded its Tenable One exposure management platform with the launch of Tenable AI Exposure, a new solution designed to give organisations complete visibility and control over the use of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT Enterprise and Microsoft Copilot.

Announced at Black Hat USA 2025, Tenable AI Exposure addresses the full lifecycle of AI security challenges, from discovery to risk management and governance. The tool aims to tackle the growing security gaps as enterprises rapidly adopt AI, often without full visibility into usage patterns, potential data exposure or the risk of manipulation by attackers.

Steve Vintz, Co-CEO and CFO, Tenable, said, “Simply discovering shadow AI isn't enough. A true exposure management strategy requires an end-to-end solution that lets organisations discover their entire AI footprint, manage the associated risks, and govern its use according to their policies. That’s exactly what we are delivering today. With Tenable AI Exposure, we’re giving organisations the visibility and control they need to safely embrace the promise of generative AI without introducing unacceptable risk.”

Key capabilities of Tenable AI Exposure include:

Comprehensive AI discovery – Unified insights from Tenable AI Aware, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) and continuous monitoring to identify both sanctioned and unsanctioned AI usage, mapping user interactions and data flows.

AI exposure management and prioritisation – AI-SPM-powered risk assessment covering sensitive data leakage, misconfigurations and unsafe integrations.

Governance and control – Enforces organisational policies and mitigates threats such as prompt injections, jailbreaks and malicious output manipulation.

The solution uses an agentless deployment to deliver coverage in minutes and integrates directly into the Tenable One platform, providing a single view of AI-related risks alongside the broader enterprise attack surface.

