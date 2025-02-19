Tenable Launches Identity 360 and Exposure Center

Tenable, the exposure management company, has announced the launch of Identity 360 and Exposure Centre. These new capabilities are designed to help organisations identify identity risks and take targeted action to prevent identity-based attacks.

Tenable Identity 360 Managing Challenges

Fragmented identity management has led to identity sprawl, creating a tangled web of accounts, permissions, and misconfigurations across various platforms. This fragmentation limits visibility and risk detection, weakens access controls, and increases the threat of privilege escalation and lateral movement.

Unified Visibility and Risk Management

The combined power of Identity 360 and Exposure Centre addresses these challenges by simplifying complexity and providing unified visibility across identity providers. This serves as a single source of truth for organisations, enhancing their ability to detect and manage identity risks effectively.

“Compromised identities are at the root of nearly every successful cyberattack,” said Shai Morag, Chief Product Officer, Tenable. “Today, 75% of organisations manage two or more identity solutions, leading to increased complexity around identity security. Tenable Identity Exposure ensures that organisations have full visibility into their identity risks and provides actionable remediation guidance so organisations can swiftly and confidently prevent attacks before they occur.”

Key Functionality in Tenable Identity Exposure Release

360-Degree Identity Visibility and Risk Prioritisation

Tenable Identity Exposure provides a unified view of accounts, weaknesses, entitlements, roles, groups, and relationships across Active Directory and Entra ID. It consolidates this information into comprehensive identity profiles for efficient risk management.

Centralised Weakness Management and Remediation

The release consolidates identity-related weaknesses, such as privilege misconfigurations, excessive permissions, stale accounts, default settings, risky trust relationships, and unmonitored service accounts, into a single interface. Detailed remediation steps and one-click PowerShell scripts facilitate swift action.

AI-Driven Identity Asset Exposure Score (AES)

The AI-driven Identity Asset Exposure Score (AES) identifies the most critical identity weaknesses, allowing users to prioritise remediation efforts on the highest-priority threats.

