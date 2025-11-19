The Standard, a U.S.-based provider of insurance, retirement and investment products, has announced the launch of StanCorp Global Services India Private Limited, also known as The Standard India. The new Global Capability Centre (GCC) marks a significant expansion of the company’s global footprint and will play a critical role in accelerating technology transformation, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting long-term business growth.

Advertisment

As part of this strategic move, The Standard has appointed industry veteran Mohua Sengupta as senior vice president and country head for India. With nearly three decades of experience across banking, financial services and technology, Sengupta brings extensive expertise in scaling global teams, leading large organisational transformations and delivering complex digital programs. She most recently served as head of the Novartis India Global Capability Centre and has held leadership roles at 3i Infotech, ITC Infotech, IGATE, Mphasis, Accenture, Wipro and the Royal Bank of Canada.

Greg Chandler, Executive Vice President of Information Technology at The Standard, said Sengupta’s leadership aligns perfectly with the company’s culture and growth vision. He noted that her appointment comes at a pivotal time as The Standard strengthens its global operations to support an expanding U.S. customer base.

Sengupta expressed her excitement about joining the company during a period of rapid expansion, emphasising that The Standard India will provide access to skilled global talent capable of driving innovation, improving customer experience and supporting scalable transformation across the enterprise. She will oversee operations in Bengaluru and Pune, while managing financial, compliance and regulatory responsibilities and leading all employees of The Standard India.

Advertisment

The new GCC will begin operations with 175 employees transitioning from Allstate India Private Limited. These employees joined The Standard India following the company’s acquisition of the Allstate Employer Voluntary Benefits business on April 1, 2025. This transition strengthens the company’s capabilities in voluntary benefits and enhances its ability to support U.S. clients with high-quality, scalable services.

The Standard India is positioned to become a strategic centre of excellence, supporting technology, operations, and digital innovation as the company expands its global operating model.

Read More:

How Hitachi Vantara empowering green storage for AI-driven enterprises

GPT-5.1, a new chapter in Developer AI with agentic capabilities

How AI-driven cybersecurity is redefining B2B ecosystem?

Beyond Make in India: How IMS 2025 is powering the next era of industrial self-reliance