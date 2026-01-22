The TP-Link India channel partners US visit marked a deliberate shift from routine engagement to long-term strategic alignment. A select group of Indian channel partners joined the company’s senior management team in the United States to align on the global roadmap and strategy leading into 2026.

The visit underlined India’s role as a key growth market within the organisation’s global plans and highlighted the intent to integrate partner feedback into future decision-making.

Inside the global headquarters: strategy and roadmap discussions

At TP-Link’s global headquarters in Irvine, California, partners engaged directly with global leadership teams. The sessions focused on both short-term execution and long-term direction, covering enterprise, SMB, surveillance, AI, and emerging technology segments.

Key discussions centred on:

Future-ready networking architectures

Partner-led growth models

Scalable solutions aligned with evolving customer requirements

The emphasis remained on preparing the channel ecosystem for upcoming shifts in business networking and managed services.

Exposure to global innovation trends at CES

As part of the TP-Link India channel partners US visit, participants also attended CES in Las Vegas. The event provided direct exposure to emerging technologies and innovation trends influencing the global networking landscape.

The visit reinforced TP-Link’s focus on next-generation enterprise and cloud-managed offerings. Aireal was highlighted as part of the company’s expanding portfolio for business and professional deployments, reflecting its growing emphasis on managed and enterprise-grade solutions.

India’s role in the global organisation

The initiative also showcased the increasing involvement of the India leadership team in global strategy discussions. By participating actively, the team represented evolving market requirements and channel realities from India within the broader organisational framework.

This approach signalled a more integrated role for the Indian market in shaping global priorities rather than only executing regional plans.

Leadership perspective on long-term alignment

Sanjay Sehgal, CEO & Managing Director, TP-Link India, said, “India is a strategic growth market for TP-Link globally. This US trip was designed to go beyond a traditional partner meet and instead create deeper strategic alignment with our channel ecosystem.”

He added that closer interaction with global leadership and visibility into the product roadmap would help prepare partners for the next phase of growth through 2026 and beyond.

Partner response: confidence and clarity

Channel partners described the visit as a meaningful engagement rather than a ceremonial exercise.

Arvind Gupta and Nischay Gupta, Dataforce, Mumbai, said the trip provided valuable insight into long-term strategy and reinforced confidence in the company’s direction. Jaspal Sehdave, Zerone Technologies, Gurgaon, highlighted the value of direct engagement with global leadership and exposure to innovation at CES.

Abhilash Raveendranath, Amyntor Tech Solutions, Trivandrum, pointed to the professionalism and intent behind the visit as an indicator of long-term commitment to partner relationships.

Strengthening the channel ecosystem

Through initiatives such as the TP-Link India channel partners US visit, the company is positioning its channel ecosystem for deeper collaboration, tighter alignment, and innovation-led growth across enterprise, B2B, and consumer segments.

The visit reinforced a shared focus on preparedness, clarity, and long-term execution rather than short-term announcements.