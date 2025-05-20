A new global study from Trend Micro has identified significant gaps in organisational approaches to attack surface management. The research surveyed over 2,000 cybersecurity leaders across multiple industries.

Key Findings

- Prevalence of Security Incidents: 73% of organisations experienced breaches stemming from unmanaged assets.

- Growing Complexity: Rapid adoption of generative AI and IoT devices has expanded potential attack surfaces.

- Risk Recognition: 91% acknowledge the connection between attack surface management and business risk.

Reported Business Impacts

Organisations identified several consequences of poor attack surface management:

- Operational disruption (42%)

- Competitive disadvantage (39%)

- Reputational damage (39%)

- Supply chain vulnerabilities (39%)

- Reduced employee productivity (38%)

- Financial performance impacts (38%)

Current Security Practices

The study revealed concerning trends in risk management:

- Only 43% use specialised attack surface management tools

- 55% lack continuous monitoring processes

- Average budget allocation for attack surface security stands at 27%

- 77% believe their current resources are sufficient

Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC at Trend Micro: “As far back as 2022, global organisations were worried that their cyber-attack surface was spiralling out of control. The challenge is even more pressing today. Yet while most understand the impact this is having on business risk, few are taking proactive security measures to mitigate that risk continuously. Managing cyber risk exposure should be a top priority for all businesses.”

Trend Micro commissioned Sapio Research to interview 2250 individuals with responsibility for IT and/or cybersecurity—across multiple verticals, organisation sizes and 21 countries in Europe, North America and APAC

