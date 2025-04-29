Trigyn Technologies Appoints Vikram Chandna as CEO

Trigyn Technologies, along with its subsidiaries and affiliates, has announced the appointment of Vikram Chandna as CEO, effective immediately. Chandna will be based in the United States.

Advertisment

As CEO, Vikram Chandna will be responsible for providing strategic leadership to Trigyn Technologies. His role will involve driving growth initiatives, overseeing transformation programmes, and enhancing scalable profitability across the organisation.

Chandna will focus on strengthening existing client relationships and building specialised capabilities within the company. His emphasis on innovation is expected to enable Trigyn Technologies to leverage its diverse expertise across various industries and geographic markets.

Dr. Satyam Cherukuri, Chairman of Trigyn Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am thrilled to welcome Vikram Chandna as our new CEO. With Vikram leading us during this crucial period, I am confident that we are well-equipped to address the evolving demands of our industry. His vast experience in scaling businesses, driving transformations, building brands, fostering strong customer relationships, and developing high-performance teams aligns perfectly with our growth objectives. Our dedication to our stakeholders remains steadfast, and we eagerly anticipate Vikram guiding Trigyn Technologies into its next phase of growth and value creation. I also extend my gratitude to Bhavana Rao for her significant contributions as interim CEO and look forward to her continued support on the board."

Advertisment

Vikram Chandna Brings Extensive Leadership Experience to Trigyn Technologies

Vikram Chandna joins Trigyn Technologies from Birlasoft, where he served as Vertical Business Unit Head for Financial Services and Hi-Tech, and led the Latin America region as Geography Head. Prior to Birlasoft, Chandna held leadership roles at Capgemini and Wipro Technologies, managing global portfolios and leading complex transformation initiatives.

With professional experience spanning Japan, India, and the United States, Chandna brings a cross-cultural perspective to Trigyn Technologies’ global operations. He holds an MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune.

Advertisment

Read More:

Partner Managed Cloud Model Supports Our GTM Strategy

Advertisment

Joint Initiatives for Comprehensive Data Automation in Enterprises

SAP India Highlights AI Adoption in Enterprises at SAP NOW AI Tour

SaaS Logistics and Growth of MSMEs