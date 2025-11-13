UiPath opens new Bangalore office to expand product development and R&D;

UiPath has announced the opening of a new 25,599 sq. ft. office in Bangalore as part of its continued expansion in India. The facility will function as a strategic innovation hub, housing Product and Engineering teams that contribute nearly 25 per cent of UiPath’s global research and development.

The workspace is designed for collaboration among product, engineering, UX design and site reliability engineering teams. These groups will work closely with UiPath development centres in India, Europe and the United States to advance innovation across the UiPath Platform. The office incorporates sustainability practices such as maximising natural light and using energy-efficient fixtures to support employee well-being and environmental goals.

UiPath's new office for collaboration and employee experience

Located at Embassy Tech Village – Onyx, the new office features:

Ergonomic workstations designed for comfort and focus

Collaborative zones and flexible training spaces

Wellness and recreation areas, including a dedicated game and wellness room

A bright cafeteria that doubles as a social hub

The environment is intended to encourage teamwork, experimentation and productivity across disciplines, contributing to UiPath’s automation capabilities.

Supporting India’s expanding contribution

Gautam Goenka, SVP of Engineering & Site Head, UiPath, said the new office strengthens the company’s ability to innovate. “India is home to one of the largest UiPath developer communities globally, and our teams here play a crucial role in building and testing technologies that power our platform. This new Bangalore office provides the space and environment our developers need to collaborate, experiment, and create solutions that deliver meaningful impact for customers worldwide,” he said.

Raghu Malpani, Chief Technology Officer, UiPath, noted India’s growing strategic role. “Our operations in India continue to expand at an annual rate of 15-20 per cent, reflecting the country’s growing role in our global strategy. The India team is a major contributor to our product and technology efforts, creating solutions here that are used by enterprises worldwide. As we advance into the era of agentic AI, our new Bangalore office reinforces our commitment to develop technologies that are reliable, secure, and deliver tangible ROI for teams everywhere,” he said.

Advancing next-generation automation products

The Bangalore office will support development across several core innovation areas, including:

UiPath Maestro

Data Fabric with Ontology support

UiPath Test Cloud

Low-code and pro-code app development

Human-in-the-loop capabilities through UiPath Action Centre

Teams will also continue work on industry-specific solutions that enhance UiPath’s automation portfolio and strengthen India’s role in shaping the company’s global product strategy.

