UST Expands Presence in India with New Delivery Center in Bengaluru

UST, a digital transformation solutions provider, has opened a new delivery centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka, marking its second facility in the city. Located at Helios Business Park, Kadabeesanahalli, the centre spans over 17,000 square feet, featuring over 300 seats, a Design Experience Center, and other modern amenities. This new facility is an addition to UST's main office at Prestige Shantiniketan, Whitefield, strengthening its foothold in Bengaluru.

In the past year, UST has steadily grown its operations across India, especially in southern regions. The company recently initiated construction of its second campus in Kochi, Kerala, with plans to create 3,000 jobs over the next five years. Additionally, last year UST launched a state-of-the-art office at Hyderabad’s International Tech Park, focusing on research and development in emerging technologies.

Under the strategic leadership of Chief Operating Officer Alexander Varghese, UST has consistently expanded its presence in India, reinforcing its status as a global leader in digital transformation and technology services. The inauguration of the new center was led by Smitha Suryaprakash, VP and Practice Lead–Design & Experience, with key company personnels present, including KiranKumar Doreswamy, VP and Center Head for UST Bengaluru, and Sheffi Anwar, General Manager for Business Operations and Workplace Management, among others.

The visit by Alexander Varghese and CEO Krishna Sudheendra to the new facility signals the company’s ongoing commitment to growth and innovation, setting the stage for new ventures and opportunities. This expansion milestone reflects UST’s focus on driving its mission forward as it explores additional avenues for future success and development in India.

Talking about the new facility, Kirankumar Doreswamy, Vice President and Center Head, Bengaluru, said, “We are excited to inaugurate our second office in Bengaluru as it represents a forward-thinking investment towards UST’s future while marking a testament to our continued growth. Driven by the city’s best IT and technology talent, Bengaluru has always remained a key location for UST’s technological and digital capabilities. We are confident that this expansion will further strengthen our capabilities and push us to the forefront of innovation as we continue to prioritize delivering high-value solutions for our customers.”

UST began its Bengaluru operations in 2012, with the city now standing as the company’s second-largest global delivery centre, housing over 6,000 employees. Since its inception, the Bengaluru Centre has steadily grown, delivering solutions in sectors such as semiconductors, healthcare, technology, logistics, high-tech, retail, and BFSI. With its latest expansion, UST aims to harness Bengaluru’s growing tech talent pool to further enhance its innovation and service delivery.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in California, UST established its India headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram and has since grown its presence across the country. UST now operates offices in key cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and Hosur, employing over 20,000 individuals in India.

This year marks UST’s 25th anniversary, a milestone celebrating the company's innovation journey and customer dedication. This occasion not only highlights UST’s achievements but also sets the stage for its continued mission to transform lives and scale innovation for impactful growth.

