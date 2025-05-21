UST has entered into a strategic partnership with T-Works, Telangana's government-backed prototyping hub, to enhance innovation in manufacturing and engineering. The agreement designates UST as the systems integrator for startups in the T-Works' ecosystem.

The collaboration will target automotive AI platforms, semiconductor ATE frameworks, and smart factory integration.

Expected Outcomes

- 45% faster hardware-digital integration

- 40% reduction in R&D costs through shared-risk models

- Priority access to UST's semiconductor design libraries for partners

Key Attendees

The MoU signing ceremony at UST's Thiruvananthapuram campus included:

- Alexander Varghese (COO, UST)

- Joginder Tanikella (CEO, T-Works)

- Senior representatives from both organizations

Speaking about the MoU, Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said, “We are pleased to partner with T-Works in a collaboration that brings together UST’s deep expertise in systems integration and T-Works’ advanced prototyping capabilities. By bringing together physical manufacturing capabilities and digital simulation models, we’re creating a powerful ‘phygital’ innovation platform."

"This partnership not only drives faster and more cost-effective product development but also empowers startups and enterprises to scale breakthrough ideas into market-ready solutions. Together, we are building a robust innovation ecosystem designed to help clients and partners stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic and competitive landscape,” he added.

Joginder Tanikella, CEO, T-works, said, “We are excited to collaborate with UST in a pivotal step towards accelerating India’s manufacturing and product development capabilities. By combining UST’s expertise in AI and digital engineering with our advanced prototyping infrastructure, this partnership is a catalytic moment for innovation in India’s manufacturing and automotive sectors. Startups within the T-Works ecosystem will also benefit from direct access to UST’s global customer base, significantly expanding their market reach.”

UST and T-Works Expand Collaboration Under New MoU

As part of the recently signed agreement, UST will station technical teams at T-Works' prototyping facility to enhance product development capabilities. The collaboration includes three key components:

Resource Deployment

- UST engineers to work onsite at T-Works' advanced prototyping centre

- Hands-on training across the product development lifecycle

Intellectual Property Development

- Co-creation of 5G-enabled industrial IoT solutions

- Joint commercialisation of new technologies

Industry 4.0 Acceleration

- Specialised startup program for automotive suppliers

- Focus on smart manufacturing implementations

The partnership aims to bridge digital and physical prototyping capabilities for manufacturing sector clients.

