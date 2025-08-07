UST partners with ThinkBio.Ai to for AI capabilities in life sciences

UST, a digital transformation solutions company, has announced a strategic partnership with ThinkBio.Ai, an AI-powered solutions provider focused on biopharmaceutical and healthcare research. The collaboration aims to advance the development and deployment of AI-driven solutions across the life sciences industry.

Advertisment

The partnership brings together UST’s extensive experience in digital transformation with ThinkBio.Ai’s domain-specific AI expertise, particularly in preclinical and clinical R&D pipelines. The combined offering is expected to accelerate AI transformation journeys and enhance operational efficiencies for biopharma and healthcare organisations globally.

AI revolutionising life sciences via UST and ThinkBio.Ai collaboration

ThinkBio.Ai has developed a suite of AI-based tools tailored for use in therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, neurology, and cardiology. Its solutions are designed to address complex challenges in drug discovery and development, including identification of optimal treatment strategies, drug repurposing, and biomarker-driven patient stratification. These capabilities aim to improve the success rate of clinical trials and optimise research outcomes.

Advertisment

Among the key offerings is the AI-enhanced Research Co-pilot (R-COP), which extends the capabilities of existing Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). The tool supports dynamic, insight-driven research operations while maintaining full interoperability with current infrastructures.

In addition, ThinkBio.Ai’s solutions are powered by the BioThinkHub data platform, which integrates proprietary and publicly available datasets to provide expert-curated biological and clinical insights. The platform supports decision-making across the R&D lifecycle, enabling faster innovation and improved patient outcomes.

Commenting on the partnership, Pradeep Palazhi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ThinkBio.Ai said, “This partnership will bring our unique AI and knowledge-based transformation products and solutions for Research and Discovery (R&D) to UST’s focus on digital transformation capabilities and building Gen AI solutions for different industries, including the life science sector. Together, we will build custom ecosystems to help clients and partners stay ahead in a well-regulated, dynamic, and competitive landscape.”

Advertisment

Anu Koshy, Life Science Cluster Leader, UST said the partnership would enable integration of ThinkBio.Ai’s AI-powered R&D transformation solutions with UST’s Gen AI and digital transformation strengths across life sciences verticals such as pharma, biotech and medical devices.

“We will integrate ThinkBio.Ai’s AI-powered R&D transformation solutions with UST’s strengths in digital transformation and Gen AI across life sciences – pharma, biotech, and medical devices. This strategic collaboration will drive innovation, accelerate time-to-value, and deliver measurable impact across the research and development value chain for our customers,” Koshy said.

The partnership is expected to provide clients with comprehensive solutions that align with regulatory requirements while driving faster innovation cycles in a highly competitive industry.

Advertisment

Read More:

Cloud Infrastructure designed in India for India: Srishti Baweja, E2E Cloud

Advertisment

AI and the human edge: Day 2 at ASIRT Synergy 2025 deepens the partner playbook

WSO2 CEO Sanjiva Weerawarana on India’s software growth strategy

ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2025 ignites AI-led growth for India’s IT partners