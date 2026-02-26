Veeam boosts cyber resilience in North-East India

Veeam Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, convened government, academia and industry leaders at the Bharat Cyber Suraksha – North-East Cyber Resilience & AI Transformation Summit in Guwahati. The summit marks a significant step toward strengthening cyber resilience, digital trust and AI readiness across India’s North-Eastern states.

As digital adoption accelerates beyond metropolitan hubs, cyber risk exposure is intensifying. According to industry findings shared at the summit, 90% of affected organisations reported attempts to access or corrupt backup data, reinforcing the need for end-to-end visibility and advanced data protection strategies beyond traditional prevention.

Launch of North-East Cyber Resilience & Digital Readiness Report 2025

A key highlight of the summit was the launch of the “Bharat Cyber Suraksha – North-East Cyber Resilience & Digital Readiness Report 2025,” developed in collaboration with the Northeast India Public Policy Forum. The report provides a data-driven roadmap to enhance cybersecurity posture, strengthen incident response frameworks, ensure compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) guidelines, and lay secure foundations for AI-powered governance.

The report outlines practical recommendations to safeguard citizen data, build skilled cybersecurity talent pipelines, and modernise cloud and digital infrastructure across the region.

University Partnerships to Build Cyber Talent

To support skill development, Veeam exchanged Memorandums of Intent with:

Assam Science and Technology University

Assam Don Bosco University

Assam Down Town University

These collaborations will establish Cyber Resilience Centres of Excellence, integrate cybersecurity and AI curricula aligned with industry requirements, and develop job-ready professionals in Northeast India.

‘Main Hoon Saksham’ Skilling & Awareness Drive

The summit also launched the “Bharat Cyber Suraksha – Main Hoon Saksham” initiative in collaboration with Women in Cloud and NxtGen. The program aims to deliver cyber awareness, hands-on AI-enabled security training, and workforce development programs across universities and institutions in the region.

Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, India & SAARC at Veeam Software, highlighted that over 47,000 cyber incidents were reported across the eight North-Eastern states, underscoring the urgency of region-specific resilience frameworks. He noted that initiatives such as the Veeam Data Resiliency Maturity Model (DRMM), university partnerships, and the skilling mission aim to make institutions cyber-ready, AI-ready and future-ready.

Dr. Jeevan Basavaraj, IAS, Secretary, Department of Innovation, Incubation and Startup, Government of Assam, emphasised the importance of trusted data systems and AI-ready talent to sustain Assam’s digital governance momentum.

Chaitra Vedullapalli, Co-founder and President, Women in Cloud, stressed the need for inclusive cyber resilience and grassroots AI readiness to position the North-East as a growing innovation and talent hub.

Advancing the Saksham Bharat Mission

The summit builds on Veeam’s broader Bharat Cyber Suraksha – Saksham Bharat mission, which aims to skill over 100,000 professionals in cybersecurity and DevSecOps, establish 100+ Cyber Resilience Centres of Excellence, and drive certifications and job pathways in AI-powered data protection.

By extending the mission to the North-East, Veeam reinforces its commitment to building a secure, inclusive and digitally sovereign India aligned with the “6 Ps” of cyber resilience: Partnerships, People, Platforms, Policy, Progress and Purpose.

