Veeam India, Microsoft, and WIC Launch #WICxSkillsReady Challenge

Veeam India, in partnership with Microsoft and Women In Cloud, has announced the #WICxSkillsReady Challenge during the VeeamON India Tour. This program aims to upskill professionals in artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, preparing them for roles in DevSecOps. Participants can validate their skills through Microsoft Applied Skills, a verifiable credential that enhances trust with hiring managers in an AI-driven economy. These credentials are earned through interactive, lab-based assessments available on Microsoft Learn, allowing for flexible, self-paced learning.

Addressing the Skills Gap in AI and Cybersecurity

The demand for AI skills is highlighted in the 2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report by Microsoft and LinkedIn, which found that 66% of leaders are unwilling to hire candidates lacking these capabilities. In addition, the NASSCOM reports a shortage of approximately 1 million cybersecurity professionals in India, with only 15% of IT professionals in the country holding cybersecurity certifications. This challenge underscores the need for specialized training programs to meet industry demands.

The #WICxSkillsReady Challenge aims to address the skills gap by providing essential training and verifiable credentials to professionals pursuing careers in AI and cybersecurity. Veeam India, Microsoft, and Women In Cloud have committed to equipping over 1,000 individuals with industry-recognized credentials, enabling them to advance in AI and cybersecurity roles.

Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, industry ally to advocate for the program, stated, "We are excited to empower individuals and organizations with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven economy. Our continued partnership with Women In Cloud underscores our commitment to fostering an inclusive and skilled workforce. Through the #VeeamOnIndia tour, we endeavor to offer exclusive insights and skill-building workshops to professionals to enable them to succeed in today's rapidly evolving AI economy".

VeeamON India Tour to Focus on AI, Cybersecurity, and DevSecOps Skills

The VeeamON India Tour will offer professionals opportunities to gain industry-recognized credentials, attend skill-building workshops, and access networking opportunities. This event is designed for those looking to advance in DevSecOps roles, enhance AI and cybersecurity skills, and develop secure tech solutions.

Event Overview

This three-day, multi-city, in-person event will include keynotes, thought leadership panels, skill-building sessions, and scholarship announcements. Attendees will have the chance to network with over 30 speakers, including industry leaders, experts, community partners, and Women In Cloud Brand Ambassadors. Key topics will cover Data Resilience, AI, Data Protection, Veeam Data Center (VDC), Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and Collaboration & Partnerships.

Cyber Detective Game Enhances Learning

As part of the #WICxSkillsReady Challenge, the Cyber Detective Game will allow participants to test and improve their cybersecurity skills by solving digital challenges. This interactive experience aims to provide a hands-on approach to learning cybersecurity.

Initiative to Develop DevSecOps Professionals

The #WICxSkillsReady Challenge at the VeeamON India Tour is an initiative to equip professionals with the skills and knowledge needed for success in the AI-driven economy. This program is part of a broader effort to develop DevSecOps-ready professionals and promote innovation and inclusivity in the tech industry.

