Veeam introduces next-generation data protection platform

Veeam Software has released Veeam Data Platform v13, a major upgrade designed to help organisations secure, recover and manage data across physical, virtual and cloud environments. The launch reflects rising ransomware incidents and the growing need for resilience as digital transformation accelerates.

Platform built for evolving threat landscapes

The latest version strengthens protection, recovery and intelligence features. Veeam positions v13 as an evolution of its data platform, combining expanded hypervisor support, AI-assisted security and a modernised architecture intended to reduce vendor lock-in. The broader aim is to help organisations operate with greater confidence as attack patterns intensify.

Trusted by more than 550,000 customers, the platform now introduces advanced controls that support continuous operations and improved readiness against cyber disruption.

Recon Scanner 3.0 brings consolidated threat visibility

A major enhancement in v13 is Recon Scanner 3.0, powered by Coveware by Veeam and integrated directly into the platform. The feature provides real-time visibility into suspicious activity such as brute-force attempts, abnormal file behaviour and unexpected network connections.

All alerts are routed to a unified triage inbox with severity ratings and behavioural insights, allowing security teams to prioritise risks more effectively. Recon Scanner also integrates with Veeam ONE Threat Centre for real-time analytics and visualisation, and with Microsoft Sentinel for cross-platform signal correlation. Forensic data mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework offers additional context during investigations.

AI-driven malware analysis and strengthened identity controls

Veeam has added a Malware Analysis AI Agent that automates detection, classification and reporting of suspicious activity. The tool enhances remediation workflows and ensures that recovered data is clean and safe for business use.

Identity and access controls have been expanded through least-privilege policies and SAML-based single sign-on. Backups are now immutable by default, a step aligned with ransomware recovery best practices. New integrations with leading security and IT operations platforms, including CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Splunk and ServiceNow, bring security and infrastructure teams onto a shared operational foundation.

More flexibility for cloud recovery and virtualisation choices

The release introduces Instant Recovery to Microsoft Azure. This capability enables workloads to be restored directly into Azure for validation in an isolated environment, reducing downtime and improving confidence in recovery processes.

Support for additional hypervisors expands customer choice. Scale Computing HyperCore is available immediately, and HPE Morpheus VM Essentials, Citrix XenServer, XCP-ng and others are part of the roadmap. By 2026, Veeam plans to extend native protection to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation and roll out its Universal Hypervisor Integration API, a framework that will allow hypervisor vendors to integrate natively with Veeam’s backup engine.

Simpler deployment and cost-efficient operations

Veeam Data Platform v13 also focuses on reducing complexity. A new Software Appliance with High Availability offers a hardened, Linux-based deployment that installs quickly, updates automatically and avoids the need for proprietary hardware. This approach helps control costs while improving system resilience.

A new browser-based console provides a modern interface with fewer dependencies, allowing administrators to manage data protection workflows more efficiently.

Anand Eswaran, CEO, Veeam Software, said, “At Veeam, protecting our customers’ data isn’t just a promise – it’s our purpose.” He noted that v13 represents a key step in combining intelligence, automation and flexibility to help organisations counter threats and support innovation. He added that the release sets the stage for the company’s next phase: a unified data and AI command platform covering protection, security, governance and AI trust.

Availability through the global partner ecosystem

Veeam Data Platform v13 is now available through the company’s network of authorised partners and resellers. Recon Scanner 3.0 ships with the Premium edition and will become available for Veeam Cloud & Service Provider partners soon.

As cyber risks grow and AI adoption accelerates across industries, the release offers organisations a consolidated and forward-looking approach to data resilience.

