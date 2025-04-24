Veeam Releases First ESG Report Aligned with Earth Day

Veeam Software has released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The launch coincides with the 55th anniversary of Earth Day and outlines the company’s initiatives in sustainability, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

Focus on Sustainability and Governance

The ESG Report details Veeam’s approach to integrating environmental and social considerations into its business practices. It highlights key areas such as environmental impact, employee engagement, ethical governance, and inclusion efforts. The publication reflects Veeam’s strategic alignment with global ESG standards and long-term commitments in these domains.

“Today at VeeamON, we are proud to launch our inaugural ESG report, which is an important milestone in our commitment to making Veeam the best place to work, while positively impacting the world around us,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. “At Veeam, we believe that our responsibility extends beyond compliance; it encompasses our commitment to the planet, our people, and the communities we serve. It’s not just about saying what we’ll do, it’s about showing how we’ve made progress and setting out ambitious goals for the future. As we celebrate Earth Day, we are reminded of the vital role each of us plays in protecting our resources and environmental stewardship, ensuring a vibrant future for generations to come.”

Veeam Software’s ESG Report outlines its initiatives across three main areas: Environment, Social, and Governance. The report details specific actions, measurable outcomes, and forward-looking goals across these categories.

Environmental Initiatives

E-Waste Reduction: In 2023–2024, Veeam recycled 1,203 laptops, preventing approximately 3,402 pounds of e-waste.

Green Facilities: Eight global offices have achieved LEED certification, reflecting the adoption of sustainable building standards.

Emissions Tracking: The company measured its baseline Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in 2023 and recorded reductions in 2024.

Future Plans: By 2026, Veeam aims to assess Scope 3 emissions and work with suppliers to monitor and reduce their environmental footprint.

Social Engagement and Workforce Support

Volunteerism: Employees contributed 2,793 volunteer hours in 2024 to various causes, including animal welfare, wildfire relief, and dementia care.

Workplace Feedback: 84% of employees rated Veeam positively as a workplace, and 96% found the Global Day of Learning beneficial.

Diversity and Training: Programs such as EmpowerHer provided certification training for 150 women, and partnerships were formed with Women in Tech and Out & Equal.

Employee Benefits: Veeam offers comprehensive benefits such as parental leave, unlimited paid time off, 401(k) matching, and support for adoption and family planning.

Governance and Data Responsibility

Oversight and Strategy: The ESG framework is managed by the Compliance Department and reports directly to the Board of Directors.

Cybersecurity Measures: 100% of employees completed required cybersecurity training; phishing simulations have been implemented for additional preparedness.

Certifications Achieved: Veeam holds certifications including ISO 27701, ISO 27017, and HIPAA, with further certifications planned for 2025.

AI and Privacy Governance: A Generative AI Policy and updated Code of Conduct have been introduced, along with strengthened data protection measures.

