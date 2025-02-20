Veeam Software Expands Recovery Orchestrator to Microsoft Hyper-V

Veeam Software has announced the integration of its recovery orchestrator with Microsoft Hyper-V as part of the Veeam Data Platform. The Veeam Recovery Orchestrator streamlines and automates disaster recovery planning, testing, and execution.

Advertisment

Simplified Disaster Recovery Process

The orchestrator assists organisations to create, manage, and test disaster recovery plans efficiently, ensuring quick recovery of data during outages or disasters. It leverages Veeam Data Platform’s capabilities, including malware scanning, IoC detection, and proactive threat scanning, to enhance cyber resilience.

“Our mission is to deliver data resilience to ensure every customer has their data when and where they need it. Data will inevitably be compromised—whether by threat actors or human error—so having a rapid and confident recovery process in place is crucial. Veeam makes sure organisations are ready for the unexpected and that business keeps running regardless,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer at Veeam.

Advertisment

“This latest release of Orchestrator introduces support for Hyper-V alongside existing support for VMware; it’s part of our commitment to support the systems customers are relying on or adopting. This not only enhances Veeam Data Platform Premium Edition but also empowers customers to execute true end-to-end planned migrations with confidence. Our zero data loss configuration ensures that businesses can transition smoothly and securely, minimising downtime and safeguarding their critical data for a seamless migration process,” Jester continued.

Veeam Recovery Orchestrator Enhances Data Resilience and Portability

Key Features of Veeam Recovery Orchestrator

Advertisment

Veeam Recovery Orchestrator supports organisations in achieving greater data resilience, reducing downtime, and protecting vital data and applications. Key highlights include:

Seamless Data Portability

The orchestrator helps automate the movement of data across different platforms, eliminating vendor lock-in and enabling users to switch between environments without constraints.

Advertisment

Freedom to Migrate

Users can migrate to new hypervisors or the cloud without needing to adopt a new backup vendor, reducing complexities and accelerating the migration process.

Automation and Orchestration Plans

Advertisment

The solution provides structured and automated migration processes, which are documented and tested for governance purposes, saving time and reducing costs for organisations undergoing migration.

Value for VMware and Hyper-V Customers

Veeam Recovery Orchestrator ensures a smooth transition of data with minimal disruption, without the need to learn new backup solutions or deal with educational barriers when changing hypervisors.

Advertisment

Read More:

Opportunities for Women in Cloud Computing and AI

Advertisment

Integrating AI and Gen AI Solutions across Industries

Delhi Elections 2025: IT Community hopes for Growth