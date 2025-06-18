VergeCloud Offers CDN & Security for NGOs in CSR Initiative

VergeCloud, an edge-cloud solutions provider, has announced the extension of lifetime access to its core digital infrastructure services for Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust and SaiSure Nutritions LLP. The move is part of VergeCloud’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

Services Provided Under the Initiative

As part of the initiative, VergeCloud is offering the following services at no cost:

Professional Content Delivery Network (CDN)

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection

Web Application Firewall (WAF)

These services are intended to support the stability and security of the NGOs’ digital platforms.

Support for Critical Digital Operations

The digital platforms of Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust and SaiSure Nutritions LLP function as key interfaces for donor engagement, corporate partnerships, and interactions with government bodies. The infrastructure support from VergeCloud is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted access, enhanced protection from cyber threats, and improved digital performance.

This engagement underscores the role of digital infrastructure in supporting the operational needs of nonprofit organisations and social impact initiatives.

Commenting on the initiative, Amin Habibi, COO and Co-Founder at VergeCloud, said, “This partnership reflects VergeCloud’s commitment to supporting India’s social backbone. NGOs like Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust are delivering real change at the grassroots. We believe that safeguarding their digital operations is as important as the physical work they do on the ground. Our CDN and security tools are designed to help them scale their efforts without fear of cyber threats or performance issues. We are honoured to be a catalyst for the NGO’s mission.”

“Partnering with VergeCloud has been incredibly beneficial. As a non-profit serving morning nutrition to school children across rural hinterlands of India, using VergeCloud’s CDN and edge infrastructure has significantly reduced our digital media downtime alongside our content load time. VergeCloud’s real-time monitoring tools and AI-based DDoS protection have provided our tech team with the required tools to monitor and secure incoming traffic. With their unwavering support, we, as an NGO, can scale up till our vision of ‘Let no child go to school hungry ever’ is fulfilled,” added Vibhavari K, National Manager – IT Communications, Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust.

