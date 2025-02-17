Verint Expands Global Innovation Center in Bangalore

Verint has announced the expansion of its Global Innovation Centre (GIC) in Bangalore, India. This marks a significant milestone in Verint’s focus on innovation and growth. The decision to expand the Bangalore location as a GIC is due to the momentum Verint has achieved in CX Automation and its ability to deliver AI business outcomes.

Reportedly, Verint serves about 80 of the Fortune 100 companies. The new GIC model aims to equip Verint to meet the evolving needs of customers with the most current AI-powered solutions.

Verint Workforce Expansion in India

Verint has had a presence in India, a global technology talent hub, for over 20 years. The workforce at the Bangalore location has grown significantly, and Verint plans to expand the GIC to approximately 1,000 employees by the end of 2026. This recruitment drive will focus on attracting talent in AI, data science, research, and more, contributing to local employment and economic development.

Innovation and Growth

Verint's expansion of the Global Innovation Centre in Bangalore highlights its commitment to innovation, growth, and meeting the needs of its customers with AI-powered solutions.

"As the CX Automation space continues to evolve, Verint is well positioned to accelerate the development of best-in-class solutions that deliver stronger, faster AI business outcomes at scale," says Verint’s Rob Scudiere, chief technology officer. “Our goal with Verint’s Bangalore GIC is to attract top-tier talent, fostering a diverse team of innovators who will continue to shape the future of customer engagement."

