Vertiv Join hands with NVIDIA Partner Network

Vertiv, a global critical infrastructure and continuity solutions provider, has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) as a Solution Advisor: Consultant partner. This partnership expands access to Vertiv's extensive expertise and comprehensive range of power and cooling solutions. By aligning with NVIDIA, Vertiv aims to offer enhanced support and solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients in various sectors requiring critical infrastructure and continuity services.

The NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) stands as a worldwide initiative tailored for technology partners specializing in solutions crafted on or driven by NVIDIA technologies. As an addition to the league of distinguished software vendors, cloud service providers, solution providers, and system integrators.

Vertiv has stepped into this network to contribute its proficiency in resolving the distinct infrastructure hurdles posed by accelerated computing. By becoming a part of NPN, Vertiv gains entry to a suite of advantages encompassing technical assistance, training programs, and avenues for collaboration.

These resources empower partners to furnish pioneering solutions that cater to the evolving needs of their clientele, thereby fostering innovation and driving progress within the realm of critical infrastructure and continuity services.

“Vertiv has collaborated with NVIDIA in research, development, and engineering for multiple years, designing innovative products and solutions that support the deployment of NVIDIA technologies globally,” said Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv. “We have combined our leadership in power and cooling solutions with NVIDIA’s cutting-edge platforms to help meet the demands of the most compute-intensive applications and support the deployment of AI infrastructure across the globe. Now, we are collaborating to build state-of-the-art liquid cooling solutions for next-gen NVIDIA accelerated data centers powered by GB200 NVL72 systems.”

Vertiv's advanced power and cooling solutions are meticulously engineered to bolster the performance and safety of the next generation of GPUs, which handle the most demanding AI workloads. With a focus on optimal performance and uninterrupted availability, Vertiv offers a diverse portfolio of liquid cooling technologies.

These include the Vertiv Liebert XDU coolant distribution units, Vertiv Liebert XDM split indoor chillers, and Vertiv Liebert DCD rear-door heat exchangers, catering to a broad spectrum of application needs. Additionally, Vertiv has expanded its Vertiv Geist rack power distribution units (PDUs) family to accommodate higher power demands within the rack, thereby minimizing its footprint while upholding exceptional efficiency standards. These solutions collectively empower businesses to harness the full potential of high-density computing while ensuring reliability and efficiency in critical environments.