Vertiv Partners Maxcom Technologies to Expand Data Center Solutions

Vertiv has announced a strategic partnership with Maxcom Technologies to advance the deployment of edge and modular data center (MDC) solutions in the Maldives. The collaboration will focus on promoting Vertiv’s Smart Solutions portfolio, which includes integrated power, cooling, and infrastructure systems designed to support the growing demand for digital infrastructure in the region.

Maxcom Technologies will leverage its experience in implementing MDCs locally to support the rollout of Vertiv’s solutions. With its established presence and familiarity with the region’s requirements, Maxcom will enable faster deployment and localized support for data centre operators.

The partnership is expected to enhance data centre operations across the Maldives by delivering efficient, purpose-built technologies. Key offerings include Vertiv’s recently introduced lithium-ion uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system, designed to meet the performance and reliability demands of mission-critical environments.

“Partnering with Maxcom allows Vertiv to expand our footprint in the Maldives and provide local customers with data center solutions designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, flexible, and energy-efficient infrastructure,” said Reginald Borges, director of business development for international operations at Vertiv.”

"We are excited to collaborate with Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure solutions," said Mohamed Fazeel, MD at Maxcom Group. "With Vertiv’s innovative technology and Maxcom’s local expertise, we are poised to deliver world-class solutions to customers in the Maldives, contributing to the growth of the country’s digital infrastructure."

The partnership between Vertiv and Maxcom Technologies is set to enhance data center capabilities in the Maldives by deploying Vertiv Smart Solutions. These solutions offer modularity, scalability, and rapid deployment, addressing key challenges related to infrastructure efficiency and operational resilience.

Vertiv Smart Solutions are designed to support improvements in organizational performance, operational efficiency, and energy use, contributing to reduced time-to-market and long-term cost savings. The offerings are aligned with global, regional, and local environmental standards and are backed by ISO certifications across quality, environmental, and safety management systems.

Vertiv’s critical infrastructure solutions for power, cooling, and management aim to optimize the use of energy, water, and physical space, supporting more sustainable and efficient data center operations.



