Vertiv strengthens liquid cooling services for AI datacentres with PurgeRite acquisition

Vertiv Holdings has completed its previously announced acquisition of Purge Rite Intermediate LLC (PurgeRite), a provider of mechanical flushing, purging and filtration services for datacentres and mission-critical facilities. The acquisition, valued at approximately USD 1.0 billion, expands Vertiv’s thermal management services portfolio and strengthens its focus on next-generation liquid cooling systems.

Gio Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv said the addition of PurgeRite supports the company’s aim to deepen its fluid management services. Albertazzi said the specialised skills of PurgeRite complement Vertiv’s existing offerings and enable wider product and service support for high-density computing and AI environments where effective thermal management is essential.

Growing demand for liquid cooling in AI and HPC

The announcement highlights the rising need for liquid cooling technologies as high-performance computing and AI deployments scale. Clean, stable and air-free coolant loops are essential for maintaining optimal flow at commissioning and sustaining performance throughout the system lifecycle. PurgeRite’s tools and methodologies are expected to support these requirements across complex installations.

Integration aims to enhance performance and reduce downtime

Vertiv said combining PurgeRite’s capabilities with its thermal management products will bring several advantages for customers. These include improved system performance through better heat transfer, higher equipment efficiency, and reduced risk of downtime through consistent operational standards. The expanded service capacity is intended to support global operations with uniform quality benchmarks.

PurgeRite’s experience in mission-critical environments

Based in Houston, Texas, PurgeRite has built a presence in mechanical flushing, purging and filtration services for datacentres. The company has worked with hyperscalers and Tier 1 colocation operators and developed engineering expertise suitable for demanding deployment schedules. Its technologies are designed to support liquid cooling systems across the thermal chain, from chillers to coolant distribution units.

Combined portfolio to support end-to-end cooling solutions

With the acquisition complete, PurgeRite’s services will become part of Vertiv’s liquid cooling range. The combined portfolio aims to offer end-to-end thermal management, from facilities and rooms to rows and racks, for customers building next-generation datacentres and AI-ready infrastructure.