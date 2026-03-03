Vi Ericsson partnership drives cloud charging

The Vi Ericsson partnership has entered a new phase, with a sharper focus on postpaid modernisation, cloud-native charging and network expansion. The agreement builds on earlier prepaid migration efforts and now extends deeper into core service infrastructure.

The development combines three major tracks: network augmentation, real-time charging transformation and AI-led operational support.

Network expansion across circles

Since 2024, Ericsson has deployed new 5G and 4G sites, added layers to existing sites and rolled out High-Performance Small Cell towers across 10 telecom circles.

Under the expanded agreement, the rollout will continue with:

Deployment and integration of new network sites

Capacity augmentation

Coverage expansion

The goal is operational rather than promotional: improve indoor coverage, enhance data capacity and support the ongoing expansion of 5G and 4G connectivity.

From prepaid success to postpaid transformation

In 2023, hundreds of millions of prepaid subscribers were migrated to Ericsson Charging. That foundation now supports a broader shift.

The new phase introduces cloud-native Ericsson Charging for the postpaid segment. This expands Ericsson’s footprint from prepaid charging into a pan-India role covering both prepaid and postpaid customers.

The transformation replaces legacy offline charging and rating systems with a Convergent Charging System. The change enables real-time charging across:

Voice

VoLTE

SMS

Data services

Consumer and enterprise segments

Real-time capability is central here. It allows immediate account updates, faster product launches and flexible service configuration.

AI applications move into the core

Alongside charging modernisation, the agreement includes deployment of new Telco IT AI applications. These tools are designed to improve visibility, predict system stress points and reduce operational inefficiencies.

The AI suite includes:

Anomaly detection for charging applications

Order fallout detection and prediction

Capacity forecasting for the telco Cloud stack

Intelligent usage analysis for charging

The intent is practical: enhance service reliability, improve customer experience and optimise operations.

Architecture aligned with open standards

The convergent charging solution is compliant with TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture and incorporates open APIs. This enables catalogue-driven product configuration and integrated charging and policy control.

For the operator, this means:

Faster rollout of new offerings

Greater flexibility in product design

Lower operational expenditure

Support for personalised service models

The shift also prepares the network for 5G Standalone evolution.

Executive perspective

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea, said the cloud-native charging platform will simplify architecture and help future-proof systems to meet evolving digital demand and 5G requirements. He added that customers will gain access to real-time account information and advanced offers supported by AI-led operational efficiency.

Andres Vicente, CEO, Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, said the collaboration reflects a deep operational understanding and will modernise postpaid charging from offline to real-time models. He noted that the scalable AI-driven system is intended to accelerate next-generation service deployment.

Strategic implications

The Vi Ericsson partnership now spans:

Network expansion

Prepaid and postpaid charging

AI-driven operational tools

5G infrastructure readiness

This is not a cosmetic upgrade. It is a structural shift in how charging, billing and service orchestration are handled.

In a telecom market where margins are tight and user expectations are high, real-time charging and AI-enabled optimisation are increasingly foundational.

The expanded partnership signals a move towards tighter integration between network growth and digital service intelligence. For subscribers, the visible change may be faster updates and new offers. Behind the scenes, the transformation is deeper: a shift from legacy billing frameworks to cloud-native, AI-assisted charging systems built for 5G evolution.