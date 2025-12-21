ViewSonic lamp-free projectors in India expand portfolio

Lamp-free projection is steadily becoming a practical choice for Indian classrooms. ViewSonic has expanded its presence in this segment with the launch of new laser and LED projector models designed specifically for schools, coaching centres and higher-education institutions across the country.

The company has introduced the LSD400 Series of high-brightness laser projectors and the LSD300W-ST short-throw LED projector. Together, these models aim to address long-standing classroom concerns around maintenance, operating costs and performance consistency in demanding environments.

Focus on digital classrooms beyond metro cities

The expansion comes at a time when digital classrooms are growing across Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Institutions are increasingly prioritising display technologies that can operate reliably with minimal upkeep while aligning with sustainability goals.

According to ViewSonic India, the new additions are positioned to meet varying classroom sizes and teaching formats, from large auditoriums to space-constrained tuition rooms, without relying on traditional lamp-based systems.

Lamp-free technology and longer operating life

The LSD400 Series uses third-generation laser phosphor technology to deliver 4,000 ANSI lumens of brightness. The laser light source is rated for up to 30,000 hours of use, reducing the need for frequent maintenance and eliminating lamp replacement cycles. Power consumption is also lower compared to conventional lamp projectors.

The LSD300W-ST adopts solid-state LED technology, offering 3,300 ANSI lumens with a rated lifespan of up to 60,000 hours. This translates into years of classroom use without lamp changes or mercury-based components.

Both product lines are designed to lower total cost of ownership while reducing electronic waste and operational downtime.

Designed for Indian classroom conditions

Dust and heat remain persistent challenges in many Indian learning environments. To address this, the new models feature sealed, filter-free optical engines with IP5X dust resistance. This design helps maintain image quality over time while keeping noise and heat levels low during operation.

The projectors also support instant on and off functionality, along with horizontal and vertical keystone correction and four-corner adjustment, enabling faster installation in rooms with varied layouts.

Flexibility in projection and usage

The LSD400 Series includes standard-throw and short-throw variants suited for medium to large classrooms and auditoriums, supporting screen sizes of up to 300 inches.

The LSD300W-ST is designed for short-throw use, producing a 100-inch image from just over one metre. It supports 360-degree orientation, including floor and ceiling projection, making it suitable for interactive learning spaces and non-traditional classroom setups.

All models are based on DLP technology with Texas Instruments DMD chips, offering consistent colour performance, high contrast and no screen-door effect over long-term use.

Centralised management and IT integration

For institutions managing multiple classrooms, centralised control is becoming essential. The LSD400HD-ST supports integration with platforms such as Crestron and Q-SYS and is compatible with AMX, PJ Link, ATEN and Extron systems.

The LSD300W-ST supports wireless presentation through ViewShare and allows firmware updates via USB, simplifying IT management without adding network complexity.

Strengthening lamp-free projection presence

With these launches, lamp-free projectors now make up more than 70 per cent of ViewSonic’s projection lineup in India. The move reflects a broader shift in education technology towards display systems that prioritise longevity, sustainability and predictable operating costs.

For Indian institutions balancing budgets with growing digital expectations, lamp-free projection is increasingly positioned as a long-term infrastructure choice rather than a premium upgrade.