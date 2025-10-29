Consistent Infosystems launches 7 New USB hubs for connectivity

Consistent Infosystems, an IT hardware, consumer electronics, and security solutions company, has launched its latest innovation, a new range of Multiple USB Hubs featuring seven advanced models: CONNECTO, DOCKLET, HUBLIX, LINKLET, MULTIX, PLUGGO, and PORTIQ.

These hubs are designed to simplify connectivity for professionals and everyday users alike, offering enhanced performance, reliability, and universal compatibility across laptops, PCs, tablets, and smartphones.

Each model delivers optimised speed, precision, and safety, enabling seamless multi-device connections that suit today’s dynamic digital environments.

CONNECTO features a premium metallic body, USB 3.0 ports, Type-C PD charging, and 4K@30Hz HDTV support. Its plug-and-play convenience and lightweight form ensure smooth performance across Windows, Mac, and Linux.

DOCKLET comes with RJ45 100Mbps Ethernet support, PD charging, Type-C and USB 3.0 ports, SD and TF card slots, and 4K@30Hz display support, all wrapped in a sleek metallic finish, ideal for multitasking professionals.

HUBLIX and LINKLET provide high-speed connectivity with RJ45 Ethernet, Type-C PD charging, USB 3.0 ports, and 4K@30Hz support. Both offer universal compatibility, metallic construction, and effortless portability.

MULTIX delivers everyday practicality with three USB 2.0 ports, RJ45 100Mbps Ethernet support, and plug-and-play setup in a compact, lightweight plastic body, perfect for on-the-go users.

PLUGGO adds robust safety with overcurrent and short-circuit protection, 480Mbps data transfer speed, and Type-C to USB 3.0 connectivity within a refined metallic build.

PORTIQ, the most versatile of the lineup, includes OTG functionality, USB 3.0 transfer speeds, instant protection, and multi-OS support, working seamlessly with Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android devices.

“At Consistent, our goal is to make technology that adds real value to people’s lives,” said Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems.

“This new USB hub range represents our commitment to delivering performance, reliability, and ease of use, empowering users to connect and work effortlessly across devices.”

With this launch, Consistent Infosystems reinforces its leadership in the IT hardware and accessories sector, offering intelligent connectivity solutions that enhance efficiency and simplify digital workflows for professionals, businesses, and consumers alike.

