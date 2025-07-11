ViewSonic launches AI-based content tools for Indian schools

ViewSonic has introduced an AI-based content generation platform, ViewLessons AI Studio, in the Indian market, aimed at addressing the growing demand for efficient, curriculum-aligned digital content in K–12 classrooms. The company also unveiled an upgraded version of its interactive whiteboarding software, myViewBoard 3.0, which includes accessibility and collaboration-focused enhancements.
The two launches come at a time when Indian schools are increasingly adopting digital solutions to support classroom teaching, especially with over 300 million students in the K–12 segment.
ViewLessons AI Studio targets NCERT-based content creation
ViewLessons AI Studio is designed to help Indian teachers generate and edit lessons aligned with CBSE and ICSE curricula. According to the company, the platform offers over 900 editable lessons for Grades 1 to 12, compatible with PowerPoint and the open-format .olf file type.
The tool allows for the addition of multimedia content, hyperlinks, and text edits, offering customisation options for teachers working with varying student needs and language preferences.
The platform supports two modes: access to a ready-made lesson library or AI-assisted lesson generation from scratch. Both are designed to reduce preparation time and increase content reusability.
myViewBoard 3.0 introduces accessibility tools and live features
In parallel, ViewSonic launched myViewBoard 3.0, its updated digital whiteboarding platform. The software introduces features such as Participate Mode, which enables live student responses and grading, as well as a redesigned Magic Box interface to improve subject-based content access.
A new AI pen tool allows conversion of freehand shapes into refined visuals using live web-based suggestions. The software supports a variety of file formats, including .ppt, .pdf, .olf, Google Slides, and .iwb, and can be accessed across cloud platforms.
myViewBoard 3.0 includes built-in accessibility tools such as immersive reading, text-to-speech, multilingual support, and coloured overlays for students with dyslexia or Irlen Syndrome. Other features, such as spotlights and adaptive layouts, aim to assist learners with attention or cognitive challenges.
Company statement
Speaking on the launch, Muneer Ahmad, VP, AV Business, ViewSonic India, said the AI studio was developed to help Indian educators meet changing expectations in classroom teaching.
“Education must evolve with the way the world works, learns, and communicates. ViewLessons AI Studio enables teachers to generate high-quality, curriculum-aligned lessons in seconds. Alongside myViewBoard 3.0, we aim to support more inclusive and interactive teaching,” he said.
Local focus and implementation
The company has stated that both tools were designed with Indian classrooms in mind, focusing on NCERT alignment, accessibility, and teacher usability. The offerings are expected to be implemented across a range of school types, including public and private institutions.
While the adoption rate remains to be seen, the focus on AI-driven content and inclusive design reflects the broader trend in India’s EdTech sector, where demand for personalised and accessible learning tools is steadily rising.
