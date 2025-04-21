WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD Launches in India for Gaming

SanDisk has introduced the WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD in India, designed to meet the demands of modern, high-capacity gaming. The SSD supports faster load times and performance for data-intensive, visually immersive titles.

The WD_BLACK SN7100 is built with SanDisk’s latest TLC 3D NAND and delivers sequential read speeds of up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,900MB/s for 1TB and 2TB variants. This represents up to a 35% performance increase over the previous generation. The SSD is available in capacities up to 4TB to accommodate extensive game libraries, updates, and downloadable content.

Optimised for use in laptops and handheld gaming devices, the SN7100 provides improved power efficiency—up to 100% more than its predecessor—at peak speeds. The 4TB model supports endurance ratings of up to 1,200TBW, making it suitable for continuous game streaming, data-intensive applications, and repeated write-delete cycles.

“As games become more complex and storage intensive, the gamer of today needs high performance SSDs that offer power efficiency for longer gameplay. The SN7100 NVMe SSD is just the drive for the next generation of gaming as it delivers amazing performance, higher capacity, and faster load times. It helps gamers to play their best.” said, Khalid Wani, Sr. Director Sales- India, Sandisk.

Key Specifications of the WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD

Sequential read speeds up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900MB/s for 1TB–2TB models.

Available in storage capacities from 500GB to 4TB.

Built with TLC 3D NAND and PCIe Gen 4 interface to support high-performance gaming workloads.

Endurance of up to 2,400TBW on the 4TB model, suitable for streaming, content creation, and extended gaming usage.

DRAM-less, lightweight, and durable design with a 5-year limited warranty.

Supports the WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows) for enabling game mode, monitoring drive health, and managing firmware updates.

