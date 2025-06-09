WSO2 Appoints Navneet Kaur as VP and General Manager for APAC

WSO2 has appointed Navneet Kaur as Vice President and General Manager for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. In this role, she will oversee business operations across India, SAARC, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Japan, and Korea.

Kaur will be responsible for implementing WSO2’s regional growth strategy, developing strategic alliances, and strengthening customer and partner engagement in key markets. Her appointment reinforces WSO2’s continued investment in the APAC region and underlines the company’s focus on supporting digital transformation across industries through enterprise digital infrastructure solutions.

“I’m excited to join WSO2 at a pivotal time for digital transformation in APAC,” said Navneet Kaur. “There’s a wave of innovation and opportunity in the region, and WSO2’s unique technology platform is well-positioned to help organisations modernise and compete in a cloud-first world. I look forward to working with our customers, partners, and teams to unlock new possibilities and drive meaningful business outcomes.”

Navneet Kaur Brings Extensive Industry Experience to WSO2’s APAC Leadership

Navneet Kaur brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the technology industry to her new role at WSO2. She has a track record of building and scaling businesses, leading customer-centric strategies, and delivering digital solutions across multiple APAC markets. Before joining WSO2, she held senior roles at companies including Salesforce, MuleSoft, Sterlite Technologies, and Capgemini (Aricent), where she led strategic growth initiatives and developed high-performing teams.

Supporting Digital Acceleration Across APAC

Kaur’s leadership comes at a time when enterprises and public sector organisations across India and the broader APAC region are accelerating digital transformation efforts. As these entities adopt cloud-native and modern infrastructure technologies, WSO2 aims to provide support through its open-source and SaaS offerings in API management, integration, and identity and access management.

WSO2’s continued investment in the Indian and APAC markets is reflected in its expanding customer base across sectors such as banking and financial services, telecommunications, and government. The appointment of Navneet Kaur reinforces the company’s commitment to regional growth by aligning leadership with evolving market needs and supporting customers in building secure, scalable digital platforms.



