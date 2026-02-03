Xiaomi Premium Service Centres expansion in India continues

The Xiaomi Premium Service Centres expansion in India has moved into its second phase with the launch of new centres across 15 additional cities. The rollout is part of a broader plan to establish 100 Premium Service Centres nationwide and reflects the company’s focus on strengthening after-sales service as smartphone ownership cycles continue to lengthen.
The newly announced centres began opening in late January, with all 15 locations scheduled to become operational through a phased rollout in Q1 2026.
Phased rollout across new cities
The latest expansion began with centres in Ludhiana and Indore, followed by launches in Visakhapatnam, Surat, and Lucknow. Additional locations will go live progressively, extending premium after-sales access to a wider customer base across regions.
This phase builds on the first 10 Premium Service Centres launched in 2025, which the company says received strong customer response and demonstrated consistent service performance.
Beyond repairs: service as an experience
The new-generation Premium Service Centres are positioned as experience hubs rather than conventional repair facilities. In addition to device servicing, customers can interact with products, make purchases, and access technical expertise in a single location.
The centres are designed to support faster turnaround times, transparent processes, and enhanced convenience. Paperless operations have also been introduced across touchpoints, aligning with sustainability goals.
Community engagement is another element of the model. Initiatives such as Xiaomi Days, held every Wednesday, offer exclusive service benefits and are intended to build regular customer interaction.
Inclusive benefits and service incentives
As part of the expanded network, the centres introduce targeted benefits aimed at making premium after-sales support more accessible. Women customers are eligible for special service discounts during the first 30 days, while defence personnel and persons with disabilities can avail lifetime waivers on service charges.
Limited-period offers include discounts of up to 50% on select spare parts and complimentary screen protectors for specific devices, subject to availability.
Focus on speed and reliability
Service efficiency remains a central pillar of the premium service model. Nearly 95% of devices serviced at the initial centres were repaired and delivered within 24 hours, with repeat visits below 1% and customer escalations under 0.5%.
Priority repairs within 24 hours are supported by advanced diagnostics, quality checks, and readily available spare parts. To minimise disruption, standby handsets are provided when repairs extend beyond two hours.
Each Premium Service Centre is staffed by certified technicians who undergo regular training to maintain consistent service standards.
After-sales service as a long-term strategy
As users retain devices for longer periods, after-sales service is becoming a critical component of the ownership experience. Alongside durability and long-term software and security updates, the expanding service network is positioned to support device longevity.
Through the Xiaomi Premium Service Centres expansion in India, the company is reinforcing its focus on long-term ownership support, service reliability, and a more sustainable approach to device usage.
Read More:
Why the Union Budget 2026 cloud tax holiday is bigger than it looks
FAIITA applauds Budget 2026–27 push for digital infrastructure and IT growth