Xiaomi Premium Service Centres expansion in India continues

The Xiaomi Premium Service Centres expansion in India has moved into its second phase with the launch of new centres across 15 additional cities. The rollout is part of a broader plan to establish 100 Premium Service Centres nationwide and reflects the company’s focus on strengthening after-sales service as smartphone ownership cycles continue to lengthen.

The newly announced centres began opening in late January, with all 15 locations scheduled to become operational through a phased rollout in Q1 2026.

Phased rollout across new cities

The latest expansion began with centres in Ludhiana and Indore, followed by launches in Visakhapatnam, Surat, and Lucknow. Additional locations will go live progressively, extending premium after-sales access to a wider customer base across regions.

This phase builds on the first 10 Premium Service Centres launched in 2025, which the company says received strong customer response and demonstrated consistent service performance.

Beyond repairs: service as an experience

The new-generation Premium Service Centres are positioned as experience hubs rather than conventional repair facilities. In addition to device servicing, customers can interact with products, make purchases, and access technical expertise in a single location.

The centres are designed to support faster turnaround times, transparent processes, and enhanced convenience. Paperless operations have also been introduced across touchpoints, aligning with sustainability goals.

Community engagement is another element of the model. Initiatives such as Xiaomi Days, held every Wednesday, offer exclusive service benefits and are intended to build regular customer interaction.